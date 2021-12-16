|
December 16, 2021
- Stable container traffic in the port of Hong Kong in
November
- In the first eleven months of 2021 there was a decrease in
-0,3%
- After five consecutive months of decline, last month traffic
of containers in the port of Hong Kong marked a modest
increase of +0.2% having been equal to 1,53 million teu
compared to an almost similar volume in November 2020.
- In the first eleven months of this year the Chinese port of call has
enlivened a total of 16.28 million teu, with a decrease
by -0.3% compared to 16.34 million in the period January-November of
2020.