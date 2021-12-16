ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
Stable container traffic in the port of Hong Kong in November

In the first eleven months of 2021 there was a decrease in -0,3%

After five consecutive months of decline, last month traffic of containers in the port of Hong Kong marked a modest increase of +0.2% having been equal to 1,53 million teu compared to an almost similar volume in November 2020.

In the first eleven months of this year the Chinese port of call has enlivened a total of 16.28 million teu, with a decrease by -0.3% compared to 16.34 million in the period January-November of 2020.





