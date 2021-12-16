



December 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Stable container traffic in the port of Hong Kong in November

In the first eleven months of 2021 there was a decrease in -0,3%

After five consecutive months of decline, last month traffic of containers in the port of Hong Kong marked a modest increase of +0.2% having been equal to 1,53 million teu compared to an almost similar volume in November 2020.

In the first eleven months of this year the Chinese port of call has enlivened a total of 16.28 million teu, with a decrease by -0.3% compared to 16.34 million in the period January-November of 2020.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec