December 16, 2021
- In November the traffic of goods in the port of Barcelona is
decreased by -1.8%
- Decrease of -7.2% of container loads
- In November 2021, as well as the previous month, the
cargo traffic handled by the port of Barcelona has
recorded a decrease of 5.48 million
tons, with a decrease of -1.8% on November 2020 determined
mainly from the reduction of -7.2% of goods in containers
which amounted to 3.13 million tons (-7.2%)
made with a handling of containers equal to 290 thousand teu
(-4.6%), including 112 thousand teu in transit (-20.0%) and 178 thousand teu in
import-export (+8.4%). Solid bulk with
228 thousand tons (-41.3%). Liquid bulk increased by
+24.7% rising to 1.20 million tons, of which 981 thousand
tons of hydrocarbons (+28.0%) and 224 thousand tons of other
loads (+11.9%). Other various goods are also on the rise with 923 thousand
tons (+7.4%). The handling of cars was
45 thousand cars (-16.1%). In November 2021, the
recovery in the passenger sector with 53 thousand people moved by
ferries +97.2%) and 91 thousand cruise passengers, traffic that in November 2020
it was stopped because of the pandemic.
- In the first eleven months of this year the Catalan port has
handled a total of 59.53 million tons of goods, with
a progression of +13.4% on the corresponding period of 2020.
Growth (+20.0%) of containerized goods increased
totaled with a container handling of 3.23 million
of teu (+21.6%), of which 1.35 million teu in transit (+31.1%) and
1.87 million at disembarkation/embarkation (+15.6%). The other miscellaneous goods are
were pairs to 9,88 million tons (+13.0%). Also on the rise
dry bulk with 4.04 million tons (+10.9%), while
liquid ones decreased by -2.0% to 11.41 million
tons, of which 8.44 million tons of hydrocarbons (-6.1%)
and 2.98 million tons of other liquid cargoes (+12.1%). The
handling of cars was 457 thousand units
(+7,8%). In the passenger sector, traffic was
1.40 million people (+69.4%), of which 911 thousand in the segment of
ferries (+45.3%) and 488 thousand in that of cruises (+145.3%).
