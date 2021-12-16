|
December 16, 2021
- Employers and seafarers' unions create a network of
quarantine facilities to avert the crisis of the change of
Man
-
- World leaders urged to urgently provide a
durable solution
-
- The international representatives of shipowners and trade unions
and seafarers' employers announced the creation
of a worldwide network of quarantine facilities in order to
ensure that seafarers during the health crisis of the
Covid-19 can embark or disembark from their ships safely
despite the often unpredictable changes in the policies of the
governments for transit at national borders.
-
- The Crew Enhanced Quarantine International Initiative (#CrewEQUIP)
is the result of an agreement between International Maritime
Employers' Council (IMEC), the International Chamber of Shipping) and
the International Federation of Transport Workers (ITF),
organisations representing more than 80% of the merchant fleet
global and nearly one million international seafarers through
almost 200 affiliated unions. The project was decided in
consideration of the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus that
induces governments to close their borders that become
again impassable even for seafarers.
-
- #CrewEQUIP will establish a list of hotels available for
quarantines of ship crews. Under the programme,
shipping companies and their representatives may
sponsor pre-boarding quarantine facilities, facilities that
they will have to meet strict standards and that they will have to exceed the
Lloyd's Register inspections. From today the shipping companies
and their partners will be able to access the online portal crewequip.org
to designate quarantine facilities.
-
- Explaining that "#CrewEQUIP will make the procedures of
easier quarantine for both seafarers and
shipowners and will ensure compliance with high standards'.
the Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, Guy
Platten, reiterated that "however world leaders must
urgently provide a durable solution to ensure that
seafarers are no longer unjustifiably affected by
travel restrictions subject to change and quarantine.'
-
- "The seafarers - recalled the president of IMEC, Belal
Ahmed - have been and continue to be severely affected by the
Covid-19 pandemic. If the world has been repeatedly
stopped, the seafarers continued to work tirelessly
to keep international trade in continuous movement and, in
definitively, to ensure that the world's population has food and
stay warm. Yet, despite the important work done by the
seafarers, many governments have made it anything but easy to
transfer to and from the ships of these essential workers.
This new program of quarantine facilities will give the
industry more confidence in supporting travel so
more regular worldwide than more
seafarers'.
-
- "Currently - also recalled the president of the
Maritime section of the ITF, David Heindel - also changes
apparently minor to border, health or
Quarantine of a government can block a change of crew
already planned, often leaving a seafarer without anything else
choice that continue to work on board under contracts
already expired. In the coming weeks - he denounced Heindel
- too many seafarers will skip Christmas and other important events."
