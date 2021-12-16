|
- National strike of port workers lifted
scheduled for tomorrow
-
- Signed - explained the unions - a protocol that
welcomes and supports the demands that we have together
Represented
-
- Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Ulitrasporti have decided to suspend the
national strike of all port workers planned for
tomorrow, given that - the unions explained - "after a long
and intense confrontation has come to the signing of one
specific report with relative protocol of intent. The protocol
- the three trade unions have specified - welcomes and
supports the demands that we have unitedly represented in
defence and support of the entire community of
harbours. We strongly supported the goodness of the
reasons that led us to proclaim the strike
national and we have punctually articulated also the actions useful to
give solution to the same that are punctually recalled in the
a specific protocol which forms an integral part of the minutes.'
-
- "Now - continued Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Ulitrasporti
- we will constantly monitor the full enforceability of the
commitments that the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable has hired so that port workers
may the right answers they expect arrive."
-
- Illustrating the content of the memorandum of intent signed with the
Deputy Minister of the Mims, Teresa Bellanova, the Secretary General
of Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi, specified that "the
Deputy Minister has committed himself to issues that are fundamental to us
for the ports sector, starting from the inclusion in the law of
budget of a rule that recognizes the port as work
exhausting or burdensome, the advance pension for workers of the
terminal port companies and the System Authority
Port, and the financing of the Agencies of Taranto, Gioia Tauro and
Cagliari'.
-
- "We have obtained - added Tarlazzi - the commitment of
finally make operational a permanent table of comparison on
port themes, a fundamental place to think organically
and structural on the reforms to be made, starting from the need
to fully implement the "Del Rio law".
We have decided to suspend the strike for now with responsibility
towards the commitments made by the Deputy Minister, but we will monitor if the
Commitments made will lead to what we are asking for. In part
General we will continue to make our demands. Transport
are fundamental for the recovery of the country and the millions of workers
of this strategic sector deserve working conditions
better, more work but above all good work. Workers
of transport - underlined the secretary general of the Uilt -
have given an excellent response to the general mobilization that has taken place
carried out today both in terms of adhesion in the squares and
abstention from work. The level of precarization and
exploitation especially in the world of logistics, accidents and
deaths at work that are increasingly an emergency in the
our country, these are issues on which we cannot lower the
guard. We will not stop giving our utmost attention to the
contractual disputes opened starting from that of the Tpl and the
corporate disputes such as the one that is involving precisely in
these days the 1322 workers of Air Italy. We will continue - he
concluded Tarlazzi - to ask for more attention to this sector
on the part of the government, the development of the country also passes and
especially from transport'.
-
- Satisfaction with the lifting of the strike was
manifested by the vice-president of ALIS, Logistics Association
of Sustainable Intermodality: "we express - he
declared Marcello Di Caterina - a strong thanks for the
sense of responsibility shown by the trade unions and the
port workers, especially in view of damage
socio-economic that the strike would have caused in this period
Christmas. We are very satisfied with the suspension of the strike
of port workers officially communicated by the acronyms
trade unions Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Ulitrasporti that, after a long
comparison, they have come to this decision that we also hoped for
publicly already in recent days. We therefore express a
strong thanks for the sense of responsibility shown
trade unions, workers and communities
ports, especially in view of the incalculable damage
socio-economic that precisely this strike would have caused in this
Christmas season for the whole country and, in particular, for the islands
and Sicilian and Sardinian citizens who obviously need
continuous supply of goods and basic necessities. In
reference to the critical issues raised by the workers of the
port sector - clarified Di Caterina - we remain deeply
convinced that they deserve to be discussed and addressed
through an institutional dialogue between the government and the parties
social and we reiterate our maximum availability to
participate in a discussion table on common issues
interest in the entire sector'.
