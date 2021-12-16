



December 16, 2021

Original news National strike of port workers lifted scheduled for tomorrow

Signed - explained the unions - a protocol that welcomes and supports the demands that we have together Represented

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Ulitrasporti have decided to suspend the national strike of all port workers planned for tomorrow, given that - the unions explained - "after a long and intense confrontation has come to the signing of one specific report with relative protocol of intent. The protocol - the three trade unions have specified - welcomes and supports the demands that we have unitedly represented in defence and support of the entire community of harbours. We strongly supported the goodness of the reasons that led us to proclaim the strike national and we have punctually articulated also the actions useful to give solution to the same that are punctually recalled in the a specific protocol which forms an integral part of the minutes.'

"Now - continued Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Ulitrasporti - we will constantly monitor the full enforceability of the commitments that the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable has hired so that port workers may the right answers they expect arrive."

Illustrating the content of the memorandum of intent signed with the Deputy Minister of the Mims, Teresa Bellanova, the Secretary General of Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi, specified that "the Deputy Minister has committed himself to issues that are fundamental to us for the ports sector, starting from the inclusion in the law of budget of a rule that recognizes the port as work exhausting or burdensome, the advance pension for workers of the terminal port companies and the System Authority Port, and the financing of the Agencies of Taranto, Gioia Tauro and Cagliari'.

"We have obtained - added Tarlazzi - the commitment of finally make operational a permanent table of comparison on port themes, a fundamental place to think organically and structural on the reforms to be made, starting from the need to fully implement the "Del Rio law". We have decided to suspend the strike for now with responsibility towards the commitments made by the Deputy Minister, but we will monitor if the Commitments made will lead to what we are asking for. In part General we will continue to make our demands. Transport are fundamental for the recovery of the country and the millions of workers of this strategic sector deserve working conditions better, more work but above all good work. Workers of transport - underlined the secretary general of the Uilt - have given an excellent response to the general mobilization that has taken place carried out today both in terms of adhesion in the squares and abstention from work. The level of precarization and exploitation especially in the world of logistics, accidents and deaths at work that are increasingly an emergency in the our country, these are issues on which we cannot lower the guard. We will not stop giving our utmost attention to the contractual disputes opened starting from that of the Tpl and the corporate disputes such as the one that is involving precisely in these days the 1322 workers of Air Italy. We will continue - he concluded Tarlazzi - to ask for more attention to this sector on the part of the government, the development of the country also passes and especially from transport'.

Satisfaction with the lifting of the strike was manifested by the vice-president of ALIS, Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality: "we express - he declared Marcello Di Caterina - a strong thanks for the sense of responsibility shown by the trade unions and the port workers, especially in view of damage socio-economic that the strike would have caused in this period Christmas. We are very satisfied with the suspension of the strike of port workers officially communicated by the acronyms trade unions Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Ulitrasporti that, after a long comparison, they have come to this decision that we also hoped for publicly already in recent days. We therefore express a strong thanks for the sense of responsibility shown trade unions, workers and communities ports, especially in view of the incalculable damage socio-economic that precisely this strike would have caused in this Christmas season for the whole country and, in particular, for the islands and Sicilian and Sardinian citizens who obviously need continuous supply of goods and basic necessities. In reference to the critical issues raised by the workers of the port sector - clarified Di Caterina - we remain deeply convinced that they deserve to be discussed and addressed through an institutional dialogue between the government and the parties social and we reiterate our maximum availability to participate in a discussion table on common issues interest in the entire sector'.







