



December 17, 2021

The association highlights the need to avoid further delays in the implementation of the Border Operating Model

In the last year and a half the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on mobility have been at the heart of concerns of European logistics companies surpassing those of consequences of Brexit, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union which, on the other hand, became effective before the spread of the health crisis in the Old Continent. Despite the alarm for the spread of infections is far from diminished, returns to awaken The impact of the abandonment of the EU by London, a far from English-speaking retreat.

To remember that the scope of Brexit is not for nothing sold out was today the CLECAT, the association European Of Logistics and Transport Companies, which reminded who still was not aware that next January, in just two weeks, goods will be transported between the EU and the UK United will be subject to full customs controls and the association fears that next year it could open with a chaos operational

Noting that only on Wednesday the British government has announced a further postponement of post-Brexit controls at the frontiers on goods carried by Ireland and at the Gran Brittany, CLECAT noted that continued delays in the process decision-making and postponement of the gradual introduction of the Border Operating Model determines instability and uncertainty in the Trade.

In addition to criticizing the slow decision-making process of the CLECAT complained that hauliers and small traders are not only not yet ready to adapt to the new requirements in force from 1 January 2022, and indeed many of they are still trying to adapt to the changes that have occurred a year earlier. The association has therefore highlighted that, to avoid further confusion, despite the unpreparedness is on the part of the public sector that should be avoided by the private sector further delays in the implementation of the Border Operating Model. The alternative, it seems, is to cross your fingers.







