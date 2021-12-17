|
|
|
|
December 17, 2021
|
|
- CLECAT, from the first of January the impact of Brexit could
worsen
-
- The association highlights the need to avoid
further delays in the implementation of the Border Operating Model
-
- In the last year and a half the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic
on mobility have been at the heart of concerns
of European logistics companies surpassing those of
consequences of Brexit, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union
which, on the other hand, became effective before the spread of the
health crisis in the Old Continent. Despite the alarm for the
spread of infections is far from diminished, returns to awaken
The impact of the abandonment of the EU by
London, a far from English-speaking retreat.
-
- To remember that the scope of Brexit is not for
nothing sold out was today the CLECAT, the association
European Of Logistics and Transport Companies, which reminded
who still was not aware that next January,
in just two weeks, goods will be transported between the EU and the UK
United will be subject to full customs controls and
the association fears that next year it could open with a chaos
operational
-
- Noting that only on Wednesday the British government has
announced a further postponement of post-Brexit controls
at the frontiers on goods carried by Ireland and at the Gran
Brittany, CLECAT noted that continued delays in the process
decision-making and postponement of the gradual introduction of the Border
Operating Model determines instability and uncertainty in the
Trade.
-
- In addition to criticizing the slow decision-making process of the
CLECAT complained that hauliers and
small traders are not only not yet ready to adapt to the
new requirements in force from 1 January 2022, and indeed many of
they are still trying to adapt to the changes that have occurred
a year earlier. The association has therefore highlighted that, to avoid
further confusion, despite the unpreparedness is on the part of the
public sector that should be avoided by the private sector
further delays in the implementation of the Border Operating Model.
The alternative, it seems, is to cross your fingers.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail