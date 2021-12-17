|
|
|
|
December 17, 2021
|
|
- The la Spezia backport of Santo Stefano Magra inserted in the
"Core" network of the Scandinavia-Mediterranean Corridor
-
- Summary: fundamental step for operation
of the logistic and railway development strategy we have
fielded
-
- Even the back port of La Spezia santo Stefano Magra is
was inserted as a rail-road terminal in the "Core" network
of the Scandinavia-Mediterranean Corridor in the legislative proposal
for the revision of the TEN-T network formulated on Tuesday by the
European Commission. Act COM (2021)812 constitutes, according to the
the usual Community method, the proposal submitted by the Commission
the approval of Parliament and the Council, which will give their opinion
in the coming months.
-
- "The corridors - recalled the Councilor for Development
economic and to the ports of the Liguria Region,. Andrea Benveduti - I am
the fundamental rib of the passenger transport network and
of Union goods and represent an engine of development
fundamental economic. At the end of a year of discussions
important ones that have involved the Ministry of
Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, the Commissioner of the
Corridor Pat Cox, Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Liguria and municipality of Santo Stefano Magra we learned with
great enthusiasm the request for inclusion of Santo Stefano Magra
in the trans-European transport core network».
-
- "Around the transport system - he continued
Welcome - service, logistics, trade,
induced, so we can speak with good reason of network
trans-European economy, and the recognition of the Commission
for logistics activities that develop immediately
inland spezzino is a further piece for the growth of
territory. Also for this Reason Liguria Region has since January
involved the node behind the port of S. Stefano Magra in the path of
establishment of the Simplified Logistics Zone of the "Port and
retroporto della Spezia", which we hope can be concluded
soon, just solved the last technical elements under examination of the
Competent Ministry. The system of simplifications and speeds
bureaucratic that the FTA provides, together with a stable framework of
planning certainty, represents an important attractor of
investments and industrial sites in the leading sector
of the economy generated by the ports".
-
- The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Ligurian, Mario Sommariva, pointed out that the
recognition of the role of the La Spezia backport, "marks a
fundamental step for the operation of the strategy of
logistic and railway development which, as an Authority of
System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, we have put in place.
Functionally connected with the port of La Spezia, the Terminal
intermodal of Santo Stefano di Magra is the last piece of
fundamental mile for the sustainability of traffic, giving
breadth of investments planned on the docks by the
terminal operators. Our offices, which took care of the investigation and the
dialogues with the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility, they have prepared documentation
accurate, which highlighted the strategic role of Santo Stefano di
Lean for the commercial traffic of the port Core della Spezia, which
fall on the entire territory in terms of economic development and
logistic'.
|
