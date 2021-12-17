



December 17, 2021

Original news The la Spezia backport of Santo Stefano Magra inserted in the "Core" network of the Scandinavia-Mediterranean Corridor

Summary: fundamental step for operation of the logistic and railway development strategy we have fielded

Even the back port of La Spezia santo Stefano Magra is was inserted as a rail-road terminal in the "Core" network of the Scandinavia-Mediterranean Corridor in the legislative proposal for the revision of the TEN-T network formulated on Tuesday by the European Commission. Act COM (2021)812 constitutes, according to the the usual Community method, the proposal submitted by the Commission the approval of Parliament and the Council, which will give their opinion in the coming months.

"The corridors - recalled the Councilor for Development economic and to the ports of the Liguria Region,. Andrea Benveduti - I am the fundamental rib of the passenger transport network and of Union goods and represent an engine of development fundamental economic. At the end of a year of discussions important ones that have involved the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, the Commissioner of the Corridor Pat Cox, Port System Authority of the Sea Eastern Liguria and municipality of Santo Stefano Magra we learned with great enthusiasm the request for inclusion of Santo Stefano Magra in the trans-European transport core network».

"Around the transport system - he continued Welcome - service, logistics, trade, induced, so we can speak with good reason of network trans-European economy, and the recognition of the Commission for logistics activities that develop immediately inland spezzino is a further piece for the growth of territory. Also for this Reason Liguria Region has since January involved the node behind the port of S. Stefano Magra in the path of establishment of the Simplified Logistics Zone of the "Port and retroporto della Spezia", which we hope can be concluded soon, just solved the last technical elements under examination of the Competent Ministry. The system of simplifications and speeds bureaucratic that the FTA provides, together with a stable framework of planning certainty, represents an important attractor of investments and industrial sites in the leading sector of the economy generated by the ports".

The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea Eastern Ligurian, Mario Sommariva, pointed out that the recognition of the role of the La Spezia backport, "marks a fundamental step for the operation of the strategy of logistic and railway development which, as an Authority of System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, we have put in place. Functionally connected with the port of La Spezia, the Terminal intermodal of Santo Stefano di Magra is the last piece of fundamental mile for the sustainability of traffic, giving breadth of investments planned on the docks by the terminal operators. Our offices, which took care of the investigation and the dialogues with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, they have prepared documentation accurate, which highlighted the strategic role of Santo Stefano di Lean for the commercial traffic of the port Core della Spezia, which fall on the entire territory in terms of economic development and logistic'.







