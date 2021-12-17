



December 17, 2021

In October accused a decline of -6.5%

The trend of recovery in traffic seems to have been exhausted goods in the Campania ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia in place since last March as a recovery of lost cargo volumes the previous year due to the first strong impact of the pandemic on port activities. In October 2021 the ports administered by the Central Tyrrhenian Sea Port System Authority handled 2.73 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease, the first after seven months of growth, of -6.5% on October 2020 and a decrease of -7.0% on the same month of the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

In October 2021 the port of Naples alone enlivened globally 1.46 million tons of goods, with a contraction by -2.3% on October 2020 and a decrease of -13.8% on October 2019. In the miscellaneous goods sector, where the total was 936 thousand tons (respectively -4.1% and -14.6%), the airport port of the capital of Campania has enlivened 542 thousand tons of goods in container (-13.3% and -13.1%) and 394 thousand tons of rolling stock (+12.4% and -16.7%). Liquid bulk is also decreasing with 396 thousand tons (-1.5% and -20.2%). On the other hand, the dry bulk stood at 126 thousand tons (+10.8% and +27.8%).

Last October the port of Salerno alone handled 1.21 million tons of goods, -10.8% less than October 2020 and +2.9% on October 2019. Miscellaneous goods have totaled 1.18 million tons (-12.1% and +1.7%), of which 721 thousand tons of rolling stock (-21.6% and +1.8%) and 457 thousand tons of containerized goods (+8.7% and +1.6%). In bulk solid have been enlivened 29 thousand tons of cargo (+118.9% and +93.2%).

Last October the traffic of scheduled passengers in the port of Naples was 393 thousand people (+94.7% and -36.2%) and in the port of Salerno of 35 thousand people (+159.1% and -47.2%). In the first the cruise passengers were 62 thousand and in the second over a thousand, traffic that in October 2020 in Naples had been 11 thousand cruise passengers and in Salerno was stationary.







