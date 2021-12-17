|
December 17, 2021
- The recovery trend of freight traffic in the
ports of Campania
- In October accused a decline of -6.5%
- The trend of recovery in traffic seems to have been exhausted
goods in the Campania ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia
in place since last March as a recovery of lost cargo volumes
the previous year due to the first strong impact of the pandemic
on port activities. In October 2021 the ports administered
by the Central Tyrrhenian Sea Port System Authority
handled 2.73 million tonnes of goods, with a
decrease, the first after seven months of growth, of -6.5%
on October 2020 and a decrease of -7.0% on the same month
of the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
- In October 2021 the port of Naples alone enlivened
globally 1.46 million tons of goods, with a contraction
by -2.3% on October 2020 and a decrease of -13.8% on October 2019.
In the miscellaneous goods sector, where the total was
936 thousand tons (respectively -4.1% and -14.6%), the airport
port of the capital of Campania has enlivened 542 thousand tons of
goods in container (-13.3% and -13.1%) and 394 thousand tons of
rolling stock (+12.4% and -16.7%). Liquid bulk is also decreasing
with 396 thousand tons (-1.5% and -20.2%). On the other hand, the
dry bulk stood at 126 thousand tons (+10.8% and +27.8%).
- Last October the port of Salerno alone handled 1.21
million tons of goods, -10.8% less than
October 2020 and +2.9% on October 2019. Miscellaneous goods have
totaled 1.18 million tons (-12.1% and +1.7%), of which
721 thousand tons of rolling stock (-21.6% and +1.8%) and 457 thousand tons
of containerized goods (+8.7% and +1.6%). In bulk
solid have been enlivened 29 thousand tons of cargo (+118.9%
and +93.2%).
- Last October the traffic of scheduled passengers in the port
of Naples was 393 thousand people (+94.7% and -36.2%) and in the
port of Salerno of 35 thousand people (+159.1% and -47.2%). In the first
the cruise passengers were 62 thousand and in the second over a thousand,
traffic that in October 2020 in Naples had been 11 thousand
cruise passengers and in Salerno was stationary.
