December 17, 2021
- Death of a construction worker in the port of Trieste
-
- Strike called by trade unions stressing the need
of a change of pace that makes work safe
-
- Today in the port of Trieste a construction worker died
intent on dismantling a crane, which was crushed
from an arm of the lifting medium. The unions Usb, Cgil, Cisl
and Uil have proclaimed a general strike of the port of Trieste in
starting at 12.00 today, throughout the day. 'I
ports - denounced Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - must
be safe places' The deceased worker - they explained
the three unions "was engaged in activities within the framework
of the port of Trieste which evidently required an assessment
of all interfering risks'.
-
- According to Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, "the theme of
security must take a greater lead in the debate
political because a change of pace is needed that
make work safe. It is precisely for these reasons - they have
remembered - that yesterday we requested and obtained from the Ministry of
Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility a location
permanent discussion to discuss also security in ports and
to produce and issue the decrees of harmonization between the decrees
Legislative 271/99 and 272/99 and the General Law on Safety in
workplaces. The dripping of deaths at work represents
a battle of civilizations on which we do not intend to lower
the guard".
-
- In view of the USB National Assembly of Port Workers and
of logistics, which will be held tomorrow from 15.00 in the
hall of the CRAL of the Maritime Station of Trieste, the union has
underlined that "the issue of security becomes even more
central the day when the port of Trieste becomes the
scenario of yet another murder at work, with the death of a
58-year-old construction worker on a formally closed construction site. USB, which
on security had struck on June 16 - remarked the
trade union - recalls the non-application of the Bassin ordinance,
issued by the Port Authority two years ago, after the death of
a 48-year-old firefighter, returns to strongly ask for the rigorous
implementation and recalls that policy is no longer tolerable
of the double track: when it came to restarting
the activity after the lockdown, here in two days is
a swab area has been set up, while the medical garrison
of the port area, on which an agreement had been concluded for two years
ago, we still have no news".
-
- USB has denounced that "in some ports of Italy the
working and safety conditions have become unacceptable,
with ever-increasing workloads, the demand for a number
very high of overtime and an increased flexibility that
it also severely affects the system of start-ups of
workers, forced to have existence completely in
subordinate to work. All because it has now become
clear the system of unscrupulous competition, the increase in
system of procurement and use of precarious work'.
