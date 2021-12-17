



December 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Death of a construction worker in the port of Trieste

Strike called by trade unions stressing the need of a change of pace that makes work safe

Today in the port of Trieste a construction worker died intent on dismantling a crane, which was crushed from an arm of the lifting medium. The unions Usb, Cgil, Cisl and Uil have proclaimed a general strike of the port of Trieste in starting at 12.00 today, throughout the day. 'I ports - denounced Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - must be safe places' The deceased worker - they explained the three unions "was engaged in activities within the framework of the port of Trieste which evidently required an assessment of all interfering risks'.

According to Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, "the theme of security must take a greater lead in the debate political because a change of pace is needed that make work safe. It is precisely for these reasons - they have remembered - that yesterday we requested and obtained from the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility a location permanent discussion to discuss also security in ports and to produce and issue the decrees of harmonization between the decrees Legislative 271/99 and 272/99 and the General Law on Safety in workplaces. The dripping of deaths at work represents a battle of civilizations on which we do not intend to lower the guard".

In view of the USB National Assembly of Port Workers and of logistics, which will be held tomorrow from 15.00 in the hall of the CRAL of the Maritime Station of Trieste, the union has underlined that "the issue of security becomes even more central the day when the port of Trieste becomes the scenario of yet another murder at work, with the death of a 58-year-old construction worker on a formally closed construction site. USB, which on security had struck on June 16 - remarked the trade union - recalls the non-application of the Bassin ordinance, issued by the Port Authority two years ago, after the death of a 48-year-old firefighter, returns to strongly ask for the rigorous implementation and recalls that policy is no longer tolerable of the double track: when it came to restarting the activity after the lockdown, here in two days is a swab area has been set up, while the medical garrison of the port area, on which an agreement had been concluded for two years ago, we still have no news".

USB has denounced that "in some ports of Italy the working and safety conditions have become unacceptable, with ever-increasing workloads, the demand for a number very high of overtime and an increased flexibility that it also severely affects the system of start-ups of workers, forced to have existence completely in subordinate to work. All because it has now become clear the system of unscrupulous competition, the increase in system of procurement and use of precarious work'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail