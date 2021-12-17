|
December 17, 2021
- Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal inaugurated
- Call of the ship "Costa Firenze" within the scope
of his first cruise
- Today in Dubai the new costa firenze di Costa ship
Cruises, on the occasion of its first cruise, inaugurated
the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, the new cruise terminal of
Dubai, with a spectacular ceremony that also involved the ship
AIDAbella by AIDA Cruises, the group's German brand
Coast. «The debut of Costa Firenze in Dubai - has
explained the general manager of Costa Cruises, Mario Zanetti -
marks another important stage in the resumption of our activities,
in a beautiful destination that we opened first at the
cruises and that presents great potential. The inauguration of the
new terminal and our commitment to promote the Pavilion
Italy of Expo 2020 Dubai are also two further testimonies
of how Costa, and the Carnival Corporation group to which it belongs,
are continuing to invest in the restart of tourism,
restarting the ecosystem of cruises from which Italy and
Europe derives great economic and employment benefits'.
- The Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal project is part of a
partnership between Carnival Corporation & plc and Shamal Holding that
aims to turn Dubai into the main tourism hub
maritime in the Arabian Gulf area. As the first port
dedicated cruise ship of the region, thanks to the two terminals of which
has Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal can accommodate
at the same time two large cruise ships. Located in the heart
of the most modern part of Dubai, the structure extends for
over 120,000 square meters and includes two buildings.
