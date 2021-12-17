



December 17, 2021

Call of the ship "Costa Firenze" within the scope of his first cruise

Today in Dubai the new costa firenze di Costa ship Cruises, on the occasion of its first cruise, inaugurated the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, the new cruise terminal of Dubai, with a spectacular ceremony that also involved the ship AIDAbella by AIDA Cruises, the group's German brand Coast. «The debut of Costa Firenze in Dubai - has explained the general manager of Costa Cruises, Mario Zanetti - marks another important stage in the resumption of our activities, in a beautiful destination that we opened first at the cruises and that presents great potential. The inauguration of the new terminal and our commitment to promote the Pavilion Italy of Expo 2020 Dubai are also two further testimonies of how Costa, and the Carnival Corporation group to which it belongs, are continuing to invest in the restart of tourism, restarting the ecosystem of cruises from which Italy and Europe derives great economic and employment benefits'.

The Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal project is part of a partnership between Carnival Corporation & plc and Shamal Holding that aims to turn Dubai into the main tourism hub maritime in the Arabian Gulf area. As the first port dedicated cruise ship of the region, thanks to the two terminals of which has Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal can accommodate at the same time two large cruise ships. Located in the heart of the most modern part of Dubai, the structure extends for over 120,000 square meters and includes two buildings.







