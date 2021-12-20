



December 20, 2021

In the fourth quarter of 2021 the largest increase of the PLSCI index was recorded by the port of Vado Ligure (+93,3%)

In the last quarter of this year, Italy, with its ports, recorded an increase of +0.5% in its links to the network worldwide containerized maritime transport services. For the period October-December 2021, in fact, is equal to 76.34 the Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) for Italy, the index created by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to define what the level of integration is of a nation in the worldwide network of scheduled services, indicator which has as a reference a maximum value of 100 relative to the first quarter of 2006. This value for Italy, if it is +0.5% higher than that recorded in the last quarter of 2020, it is also slightly above (+0.3%) the value referred to the third quarter of 2021.

Relative to the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI), the UNCTAD indicator that indicates the position of each world port in the worldwide network of maritime services containerized, in the last quarter of this year the port Italian to have marked the largest increase in the LSCI index compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 is that of Vado Ligure which has totaled a growth of +93.3%, followed by the port of Civitavecchia with +22.2%, from the port of Trapani with +20.1%, from the port of Salerno with +11.3%, from the port of Taranto with +6.3%, from the ports of Genoa and Venice both with +5.8%, from the port of La Spezia with +2.4%, from that of Ravenna with +1.7% and from the ports of Ancona, Livorno and Trieste respectively with +1.6%, +1.1% and +0.5%. The most accentuated LSCI index was recorded by the port of Catania with -25.5% followed by the ports of Marina di Carrara (-12.7%), Bari (-9.3%), Cagliari (-7.9%) and Gioia Tauro (-1.7%).

Among the other nations of the northern shore of the Mediterranean, in record the largest increases in the LSCI index were Albania (+4.1% on the fourth quarter of 2020), Spain (+1.2%) and Slovenia (+0.6%), while Croatia's index was unchanged and the LSCI indicators of Greece were down (-0.3%), France (-4.1%) and Montenegro (-18.6%). Among the European nations of the northern range port arc, to record an LSCI index Germany grew (+2.1%), while the index of the Netherlands was unchanged and that of Belgium has accused a decrease of -0.9%.











