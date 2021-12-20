|
|
|
|
December 20, 2021
|
|
- The integration of Italian ports into the worldwide network of
containerized maritime services grew by +0.5%
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2021 the largest increase
of the PLSCI index was recorded by the port of Vado Ligure
(+93,3%)
-
-
In the last quarter of this year, Italy, with its ports,
recorded an increase of +0.5% in its links to the network
worldwide containerized maritime transport services. For the
period October-December 2021, in fact, is equal to 76.34 the
Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) for Italy, the index
created by the United Nations Conference on Trade and
Development (UNCTAD) to define what the level of integration is
of a nation in the worldwide network of scheduled services, indicator
which has as a reference a maximum value of 100 relative to the
first quarter of 2006. This value for Italy, if it is
+0.5% higher than that recorded in the last quarter
of 2020, it is also slightly above (+0.3%) the value
referred to the third quarter of 2021.
-
- Relative to the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index
(PLSCI), the UNCTAD indicator that indicates the position of each
world port in the worldwide network of maritime services
containerized, in the last quarter of this year the port
Italian to have marked the largest increase in the LSCI index
compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 is that of Vado Ligure
which has totaled a growth of +93.3%, followed by the port of
Civitavecchia with +22.2%, from the port of Trapani with +20.1%, from the port
of Salerno with +11.3%, from the port of Taranto with +6.3%, from the ports of
Genoa and Venice both with +5.8%, from the port of La Spezia with
+2.4%, from that of Ravenna with +1.7% and from the ports of Ancona, Livorno
and Trieste respectively with +1.6%, +1.1% and +0.5%. The most
accentuated LSCI index was recorded by the port of
Catania with -25.5% followed by the ports of Marina di Carrara (-12.7%),
Bari (-9.3%), Cagliari (-7.9%) and Gioia Tauro (-1.7%).
-
- Among the other nations of the northern shore of the Mediterranean, in
record the largest increases in the LSCI index were Albania
(+4.1% on the fourth quarter of 2020), Spain (+1.2%) and Slovenia
(+0.6%), while Croatia's index was unchanged
and the LSCI indicators of Greece were down (-0.3%),
France (-4.1%) and Montenegro (-18.6%). Among the European nations
of the northern range port arc, to record an LSCI index
Germany grew (+2.1%), while the index
of the Netherlands was unchanged and that of Belgium has
accused a decrease of -0.9%.
|
|