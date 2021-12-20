



December 20, 2021

Original news The traffic of goods in the port of Valencia is above pre-pandemic levels

In the first eleven months of this year the container traffic was equal to 5.16 million teu

In the first eleven months of 2021 the Spanish port of Valencia has handled a total of 77 million tons of goods, volume that represents a significant increase compared to 73.3 million tonnes handled in the corresponding period of 2020 but also compared to the 74.8 million tons totaled in the period January-November of the pre-pandemic year 2019.

Italy is the nation that generates the largest volume of traffic to and from the Spanish port in terms of tons handled (6.98 million tons in the first eleven months of 2021, +23.4%), while the USA is the second largest partner commercial airport (6.94 million tons, -1.2%) and China the third (6.23 million tons, +9.9%).

In the container sector alone, traffic amounted to 5.16 million teu, also up from 4.92 million teu teu enlivened in the first eleven months of last year and at 5.02 million teu enlivened in the same period of 2019. In the period January-November of 2021 the only traffic volumes of full containers at disembarkation and embarkation are piled up respectively to 1.00 million teu and 757 thousand teu, with increases of +16.5% and +16.4%.







