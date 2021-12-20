|
December 20, 2021
- In the September-November quarter Carnival accused a
net loss of -2.62 billion dollars
- Revenues of $1.29 billion, up by
+3,658.3% on the corresponding period of 2020 and down by -73.1%
on the same period of 2019
- That "hole" that interrupts the first consistent
revenue stream in the chart of the main financial results
achieved by the Carnival Corporation group highlights well the
dramatic impact that the global spread of the pandemic of
Covid-19 had on the activity of the cruise company
American. A hard blow from which Carnival is trying to
recover by putting ships back into operation where loosening
restrictions to contain the health crisis allow it,
fleet - the group announced today - which is expected to return
in activity in its entirety in the spring of next
year.
- Meanwhile, the partial resumption of operations has allowed
Carnival to close the last quarter of the financial year
2020, which ended on 30 November, with revenues of 1.29
billions of dollars, with a robust increase of +3,658.3% on
corresponding period of the previous financial year when, however,
the activity of the group was almost completely stopped due to the
pandemic, but with a decrease of -73.1% compared to revenues
recorded in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019
when still nothing foreshadowed the crisis that from there to
little would have invested the cruise industry.
- Carnival has closed the last quarter of the fiscal year
2021 with an operating result and a net economic result
both negative and equal respectively to -1.89 billion and
-2.62 billion dollars, against results also of sign
negative and equal to -1.64 billion and -2.22 billion dollars
in the last quarter of the previous financial year. The fourth quarter
of the 2019 financial year ended with an operating profit of 484
million dollars and with a net profit of 423 million dollars.
- The negative phase, at least as far as the account is concerned
however, the group's economy has not yet been exhausted:
Carnival expects to close the first half of the year
financial 2022 with a net loss, and then return to profit
in the second half of the financial year, a period for which -
announced the group - the level of bookings is high
as well as the prices of scheduled cruises.
