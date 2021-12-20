



December 20, 2021

Original news In the September-November quarter Carnival accused a net loss of -2.62 billion dollars

Revenues of $1.29 billion, up by +3,658.3% on the corresponding period of 2020 and down by -73.1% on the same period of 2019

That "hole" that interrupts the first consistent revenue stream in the chart of the main financial results achieved by the Carnival Corporation group highlights well the dramatic impact that the global spread of the pandemic of Covid-19 had on the activity of the cruise company American. A hard blow from which Carnival is trying to recover by putting ships back into operation where loosening restrictions to contain the health crisis allow it, fleet - the group announced today - which is expected to return in activity in its entirety in the spring of next year.

Meanwhile, the partial resumption of operations has allowed Carnival to close the last quarter of the financial year 2020, which ended on 30 November, with revenues of 1.29 billions of dollars, with a robust increase of +3,658.3% on corresponding period of the previous financial year when, however, the activity of the group was almost completely stopped due to the pandemic, but with a decrease of -73.1% compared to revenues recorded in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019 when still nothing foreshadowed the crisis that from there to little would have invested the cruise industry.

Carnival has closed the last quarter of the fiscal year 2021 with an operating result and a net economic result both negative and equal respectively to -1.89 billion and -2.62 billion dollars, against results also of sign negative and equal to -1.64 billion and -2.22 billion dollars in the last quarter of the previous financial year. The fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year ended with an operating profit of 484 million dollars and with a net profit of 423 million dollars.

The negative phase, at least as far as the account is concerned however, the group's economy has not yet been exhausted: Carnival expects to close the first half of the year financial 2022 with a net loss, and then return to profit in the second half of the financial year, a period for which - announced the group - the level of bookings is high as well as the prices of scheduled cruises.











