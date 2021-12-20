|
|
|
|
December 20, 2021
|
|
- Entrust to Ravenna Civitas Cruise Port (Royal Caribbean - VSL
Group) the cruise terminal areas of the port of Ravenna
-
- 33-year concession contract
-
- After the Regional Administrative Court for
Emilia-Romagna - Bologna office, by decree issued on Friday,
rejected applications for suspension and issuance of measures
precautionary measures relating to all the appeals lodged by Ravenna
Passenger Terminal, the company already owning the
concession of the maritime station service to the Cruise Terminal
of Porto Corsini in the port of Ravenna, today the Authority of
Port System of the North Central Adriatic Sea has
signed with Ravenna Civitas Cruise Port Srl the contract for the
"concession of the passenger assistance service and
Maritime station in the port of Ravenna, including the areas and
capital goods and / or accessories, as well as areas for the
construction and management of the new Maritime Station and the
other capital goods and/or complementary to the provision of the
said service". The contract has a duration of 33 years and
envisages total investments of €27.7 million, of which
6.0 million to be paid by the port authority.
-
- Ravenna Civitas Cruise Port Srl, which has been entrusted with the
areas of the Cruise Terminal following the award of the tender
which took place last September, is a joint venture between RCL
Cruises Ltd, a company of the American cruise group Royal
Caribbean Cruises, and VSL Ravenna Srl, a subsidiary of VSL Group,
investment companies in the logistics sector
maritime. Over a year ago RCL Cruises presented a
proposal for a public-private partnership for the construction of the
new cruise terminal and its concession.
-
- The AdSP has highlighted that thanks to this agreement the airport of
Ravenna will become home port, or point of beginning and end
cruise and not only transit, and it is estimated will come to
accommodate up to 300 thousand passengers a year. From the spring of
2022 the arrival in Porto Corsini of the first ships from
cruise that is expected to be, already in the next season,
relaunch the activity of the terminal.
-
- The area covered by the agreement, with a total area of 12
hectares, will be conceived as a unitary project developed
by Royal Caribbean in collaboration with Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia and
RINA Consulting where equipped public green spaces and paths
cycle-pedestrians will intertwine with a series of services and
equipment to support the cruise terminal. In order to ensure
environmental sustainability in the management of the Station
Maritime, an electrification system will be built
of the docks that will allow parked ships to turn off
the motors and be powered by the electricity of the network of
earth, cold ironing system for which the
Sistema Portuale has obtained 35 million euros from the funds of the PNRR.
The buildings envisaged by the project will be dedicated not only to the
cruise function, but also to other activities both for the
tourists than for citizens. The cruise terminal will develop
on two floors and will connect to the ships via a gangway
at high altitude, which will extend along the pier, like a large
terrace overlooking the sea of the Ravenna beaches, to which you can
they will hook up new generation mobile boarding bridges.
-
- It is expected that for home port activities the company
terminalista and other companies connected to the performance of the service
will involve from 100 to 200 workers per day among employees
passenger assistance, viability, safety,
the handling of luggage and on-board supplies,
cleaning; in addition, service personnel will be involved
technical-nautical of the port of Ravenna, bus drivers, taxis,
chauffeur-driven rental services and supply trucks,
assistants and tour guides.
-
- On days without ships at berth, the terminal and its
walkway over the sea will open to both public and private events.
In coordination with public bodies, they can be organized
sporting events, artistic and literary paths, presentations. The
large spaces on the ground floor will lend themselves to fairs and others
wide-ranging activities.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail