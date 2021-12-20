



December 20, 2021

33-year concession contract

After the Regional Administrative Court for Emilia-Romagna - Bologna office, by decree issued on Friday, rejected applications for suspension and issuance of measures precautionary measures relating to all the appeals lodged by Ravenna Passenger Terminal, the company already owning the concession of the maritime station service to the Cruise Terminal of Porto Corsini in the port of Ravenna, today the Authority of Port System of the North Central Adriatic Sea has signed with Ravenna Civitas Cruise Port Srl the contract for the "concession of the passenger assistance service and Maritime station in the port of Ravenna, including the areas and capital goods and / or accessories, as well as areas for the construction and management of the new Maritime Station and the other capital goods and/or complementary to the provision of the said service". The contract has a duration of 33 years and envisages total investments of €27.7 million, of which 6.0 million to be paid by the port authority.

Ravenna Civitas Cruise Port Srl, which has been entrusted with the areas of the Cruise Terminal following the award of the tender which took place last September, is a joint venture between RCL Cruises Ltd, a company of the American cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises, and VSL Ravenna Srl, a subsidiary of VSL Group, investment companies in the logistics sector maritime. Over a year ago RCL Cruises presented a proposal for a public-private partnership for the construction of the new cruise terminal and its concession.

The AdSP has highlighted that thanks to this agreement the airport of Ravenna will become home port, or point of beginning and end cruise and not only transit, and it is estimated will come to accommodate up to 300 thousand passengers a year. From the spring of 2022 the arrival in Porto Corsini of the first ships from cruise that is expected to be, already in the next season, relaunch the activity of the terminal.

The area covered by the agreement, with a total area of 12 hectares, will be conceived as a unitary project developed by Royal Caribbean in collaboration with Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia and RINA Consulting where equipped public green spaces and paths cycle-pedestrians will intertwine with a series of services and equipment to support the cruise terminal. In order to ensure environmental sustainability in the management of the Station Maritime, an electrification system will be built of the docks that will allow parked ships to turn off the motors and be powered by the electricity of the network of earth, cold ironing system for which the Sistema Portuale has obtained 35 million euros from the funds of the PNRR. The buildings envisaged by the project will be dedicated not only to the cruise function, but also to other activities both for the tourists than for citizens. The cruise terminal will develop on two floors and will connect to the ships via a gangway at high altitude, which will extend along the pier, like a large terrace overlooking the sea of the Ravenna beaches, to which you can they will hook up new generation mobile boarding bridges.

It is expected that for home port activities the company terminalista and other companies connected to the performance of the service will involve from 100 to 200 workers per day among employees passenger assistance, viability, safety, the handling of luggage and on-board supplies, cleaning; in addition, service personnel will be involved technical-nautical of the port of Ravenna, bus drivers, taxis, chauffeur-driven rental services and supply trucks, assistants and tour guides.

On days without ships at berth, the terminal and its walkway over the sea will open to both public and private events. In coordination with public bodies, they can be organized sporting events, artistic and literary paths, presentations. The large spaces on the ground floor will lend themselves to fairs and others wide-ranging activities.







