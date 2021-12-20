



December 20, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Patroni Griffi: within two years the port of Bari will have a new passenger terminal

In the first months of next year the issuance of the call for tenders for the execution of the works

In recent days the Port System Authority of the Sea Southern Adriatic published the determination to contract on the construction of a passenger terminal on quay 10 of the port of Bari", intervention inserted in the three-year program of public works 2021-2023. With the act comes approved the executive project and the economic framework and gives initiation of tender procedures for the execution of the works.

The new terminal, whose construction site in the intentions of the institution port will be started as early as next spring, yes will develop on an area of about 3,000 square meters. The total amount envisaged is about nine million euro. The main feature of the structure will be the its multifunctionality: in addition to being used merely for the reception of passengers, in fact, it will be able to accommodate different social functions and be a venue for events, conferences and encounters.

"Within two years," explained the president of the AdSP, Ugo Patroni Griffi - Bari will have a new terminal, welcoming, modern and functional, at the service of both passenger and passenger traffic of cruise traffic, whose positive trend will be further fueled thanks to the improvement of the structures receptive and the offer of new port services. If in these in recent years we have established ourselves in the cruise network as a port of reference, the realization of a structure so cozy and functional will dizzyingly enhance the appeal of the port. An impossible result without the extraordinary one synergy of intent woven with all the subjects involved, in first of all the Metropolitan City of Bari. The new terminal - has underlined Patroni Griffi - will corroborate the already strong port-city bond, applying to become part active and dynamic urban center and city social life».

"Today - commented the mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro - our port does not yet express all the enormous potential it has for the city. Bari, thanks also to works like this and to a policy of strategic connection with these spaces, can really start a new phase of revival of tourism, culture and economic'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail