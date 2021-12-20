|
- Patroni Griffi: within two years the port of Bari will have
a new passenger terminal
-
- In the first months of next year the issuance of the call for tenders for
the execution of the works
-
- In recent days the Port System Authority of the Sea
Southern Adriatic published the determination to contract
on the construction of a passenger terminal
on quay 10 of the port of Bari", intervention inserted in the
three-year program of public works 2021-2023. With the act comes
approved the executive project and the economic framework and gives
initiation of tender procedures for the execution of the works.
-
- The new terminal, whose construction site in the intentions of the institution
port will be started as early as next spring, yes
will develop on an area of about 3,000 square meters.
The total amount envisaged is about nine million
euro. The main feature of the structure will be the
its multifunctionality: in addition to being used merely
for the reception of passengers, in fact, it will be able to accommodate
different social functions and be a venue for events, conferences and
encounters.
-
- "Within two years," explained the president of the AdSP, Ugo
Patroni Griffi - Bari will have a new terminal, welcoming,
modern and functional, at the service of both passenger and passenger traffic
of cruise traffic, whose positive trend will be
further fueled thanks to the improvement of the structures
receptive and the offer of new port services. If in these
in recent years we have established ourselves in the cruise network as a port of
reference, the realization of a structure so
cozy and functional will dizzyingly enhance the appeal
of the port. An impossible result without the extraordinary one
synergy of intent woven with all the subjects involved, in
first of all the Metropolitan City of Bari. The new terminal - has
underlined Patroni Griffi - will corroborate the already
strong port-city bond, applying to become part
active and dynamic urban center and city social life».
-
- "Today - commented the mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro -
our port does not yet express all the enormous potential it has
for the city. Bari, thanks also to works like this and to
a policy of strategic connection with these spaces, can
really start a new phase of revival of tourism, culture and
economic'.
