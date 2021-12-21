|
December 21, 2021
- MSC presents an offer worth 5.7 billion euros
to buy Bolloré Africa Logistics
-
- In the port sector alone, the company has a network of 16
container terminal, seven ro-ro terminals, two product terminals
forest and a river terminal
-
- The Swiss shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC) has submitted to the French Bolloré Group an offer for
the purchase of the entire capital of Bolloré Africa
Logistics, the leading logistics and transport operator in
Africa, based on a company value of 5.7 billion
euro. The proposal provides for the acquisition not only of all the
port, rail and logistics activities of Bolloré
Africa Logistics in Africa, but also port concessions
of the company in India (port of Tuticorin), in East Timor (port of
Dili) and Haiti (port of Port-au-Prince).
-
- Overall Bolloré Africa Logistics, which gives
works to about 21 thousand people, manages 16 container terminals in
Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria, Togo and in
other countries, seven rolling stock terminals and two rolling stock terminals
forest products to which is added a river terminal. In addition
soon the company will manage, in collaboration with APM
Terminals, the new second container terminal of the port of Abidjan
(
of 25
August 2020).
-
- MSC's proposal does not include the acquisition of
Bolloré Logistics activities in the rest of the world or
the activities of Bolloré Energy. Bolloré has
granted an exclusive right to MSC until 31 March.
-
- Last year the container terminals of Bolloré Africa
Logistics have enlivened a containerized traffic equal to
over 4.8 million teu compared to more than 4.5 million teu
in 2019. In addition, the company's port terminals have
handled 1.1 million cubic meters of timber and 8.1 million
tons of other goods.
-
- The company's network of maritime agencies consists of 85
companies, including 74 in Africa. In 2020 the revenues recorded by
Bolloré Africa Logistics amounted to 2.1 billion
euro.
