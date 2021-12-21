



December 21, 2021

In the port sector alone, the company has a network of 16 container terminal, seven ro-ro terminals, two product terminals forest and a river terminal

The Swiss shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has submitted to the French Bolloré Group an offer for the purchase of the entire capital of Bolloré Africa Logistics, the leading logistics and transport operator in Africa, based on a company value of 5.7 billion euro. The proposal provides for the acquisition not only of all the port, rail and logistics activities of Bolloré Africa Logistics in Africa, but also port concessions of the company in India (port of Tuticorin), in East Timor (port of Dili) and Haiti (port of Port-au-Prince).

Overall Bolloré Africa Logistics, which gives works to about 21 thousand people, manages 16 container terminals in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria, Togo and in other countries, seven rolling stock terminals and two rolling stock terminals forest products to which is added a river terminal. In addition soon the company will manage, in collaboration with APM Terminals, the new second container terminal of the port of Abidjan ( of 25 August 2020).

MSC's proposal does not include the acquisition of Bolloré Logistics activities in the rest of the world or the activities of Bolloré Energy. Bolloré has granted an exclusive right to MSC until 31 March.

Last year the container terminals of Bolloré Africa Logistics have enlivened a containerized traffic equal to over 4.8 million teu compared to more than 4.5 million teu in 2019. In addition, the company's port terminals have handled 1.1 million cubic meters of timber and 8.1 million tons of other goods.

The company's network of maritime agencies consists of 85 companies, including 74 in Africa. In 2020 the revenues recorded by Bolloré Africa Logistics amounted to 2.1 billion euro.







