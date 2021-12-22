|
|
|
|
December 22, 2021
|
|
- ALIS, no to the transfer of coastal chemical deposits of
Multedo inside the port of Genoa
-
- Di Caterina: there is a serious and concrete risk that
Genoa turns into another Beirut
-
- ALIS - Intermodality Logistics Association
Sustainable takes a stand against the transfer of coastal deposits
of liquid chemicals and petrochemicals of companies
Attilio Carmagnani and Superba from the Genoese district of Multedo to
areas of Somalia Bridge located within the basin of
Sampierdarena of the port of the Ligurian capital, in an area in the
availability of terminal San Giorgio which is currently coming
used for embarkation and disembarkation operations from ferries.
"We have learned - explained the vice president
of the association, Marcello Di Caterina - the worrying news
on the move to the port of Genoa, in the center
city, arranged by the extraordinary commissioner Bucci, of the
storage and handling of chemical products and
Petrochemical. Such an operation is unacceptable to us
as it would entail serious risks to the safety and health of
workers and citizens, as well as having a significant impact on the level
efficiency and punctuality of freight traffic and on the whole
induced for the port of Genoa'.
-
- "From the point of view of security - continued the deputy
president of ALIS - in the immediate vicinity of such deposits,
where incoming and outgoing trucks are likely to pass,
risks are very high even considering the high rate of
flammability of petrochemicals. In addition, from the point
of view of freight traffic through the Motorways of the Sea, the
ALIS members operating in land and sea transport carry out
from the port of Genoa important ro-ro scheduled services, having
destination Sicily, Sardinia and Malta, arriving at an average number
of 12 weekly touches at the Terminal San Giorgio, for a
total of about 620 berths per year, and reporting an increase of about
10% of traffic related to the first ten months of 2021 compared to
the same period of the previous year. It is evident that
the possible loss of availability of such large spaces for
the collection of goods intended for embarkation and disembarkation, and
at the stops, it would not allow our member companies to
road transport to maintain the same operation and the same
volumes handled so far, which are equivalent to about 150,000 rolling stock
and about 50,000 cars per year, and would cause losses as a result
significant traffic for the entire port of Genoa as follows:
as significant reductions in the number of staff start-ups and
high risks of job losses and significant congestion
and bottlenecks'.
-
- "There is a serious and concrete risk - concluded Di
Caterina - may Genoa turn into another Beirut where in 2020
a violent fire occurred right inside the port in a
warehouse of explosive products or even in the apocalypse of
Tianjin and therefore call for an immediate confrontation with the
Extraordinary Commissioner Bucci, the Ministry of Infrastructure and
of Sustainable Mobility and the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea to not authorize operations
harmful to security and to the entire port system".
|
