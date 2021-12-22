



December 22, 2021

Di Caterina: there is a serious and concrete risk that Genoa turns into another Beirut

ALIS - Intermodality Logistics Association Sustainable takes a stand against the transfer of coastal deposits of liquid chemicals and petrochemicals of companies Attilio Carmagnani and Superba from the Genoese district of Multedo to areas of Somalia Bridge located within the basin of Sampierdarena of the port of the Ligurian capital, in an area in the availability of terminal San Giorgio which is currently coming used for embarkation and disembarkation operations from ferries. "We have learned - explained the vice president of the association, Marcello Di Caterina - the worrying news on the move to the port of Genoa, in the center city, arranged by the extraordinary commissioner Bucci, of the storage and handling of chemical products and Petrochemical. Such an operation is unacceptable to us as it would entail serious risks to the safety and health of workers and citizens, as well as having a significant impact on the level efficiency and punctuality of freight traffic and on the whole induced for the port of Genoa'.

"From the point of view of security - continued the deputy president of ALIS - in the immediate vicinity of such deposits, where incoming and outgoing trucks are likely to pass, risks are very high even considering the high rate of flammability of petrochemicals. In addition, from the point of view of freight traffic through the Motorways of the Sea, the ALIS members operating in land and sea transport carry out from the port of Genoa important ro-ro scheduled services, having destination Sicily, Sardinia and Malta, arriving at an average number of 12 weekly touches at the Terminal San Giorgio, for a total of about 620 berths per year, and reporting an increase of about 10% of traffic related to the first ten months of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. It is evident that the possible loss of availability of such large spaces for the collection of goods intended for embarkation and disembarkation, and at the stops, it would not allow our member companies to road transport to maintain the same operation and the same volumes handled so far, which are equivalent to about 150,000 rolling stock and about 50,000 cars per year, and would cause losses as a result significant traffic for the entire port of Genoa as follows: as significant reductions in the number of staff start-ups and high risks of job losses and significant congestion and bottlenecks'.

"There is a serious and concrete risk - concluded Di Caterina - may Genoa turn into another Beirut where in 2020 a violent fire occurred right inside the port in a warehouse of explosive products or even in the apocalypse of Tianjin and therefore call for an immediate confrontation with the Extraordinary Commissioner Bucci, the Ministry of Infrastructure and of Sustainable Mobility and the System Authority Port of the Western Ligurian Sea to not authorize operations harmful to security and to the entire port system".







