December 22, 2021
- The Italian Sea Group wins Perini Navi for 80 million
of euro
-
- The operation will be financed through the availability
cash and bank receivables
-
- The shipbuilding company The Italian Sea Group
(TISG), through its 100% subsidiary, New Sail Srl,
is awarded the auction called by the Court of Lucca for the
Bankruptcy Perini Navi, at a total price of 80 million
euro. The object of the auction includes the movable compendium and
real estate of the shipyards of Viareggio and La Spezia, the
real estate compendium of Pisa, a ship under construction
(order no. 2369), trademarks and patents, participation
social (100%) in Perini Navi U.S.A. Inc. and legal relationships in
be with employees and third parties.
-
- TISG has announced that it will finance the operation through the
cash availability, reinvesting a significant share
of the proceeds raised in IPO at the beginning of last June, as well as
through bank credit lines.
-
- TISG explained that the integration of Perini Navi is expected
can bring a number of benefits at the group level, including
the expansion of production capacity, which will make
possible a doubling of order intake in the refit and the acquisition of
contracts for the construction of motor yachts of 90-130 meters, and the
growth in margins in refit.
