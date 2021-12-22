



December 22, 2021

The Italian Sea Group wins Perini Navi for 80 million of euro

The operation will be financed through the availability cash and bank receivables

The shipbuilding company The Italian Sea Group (TISG), through its 100% subsidiary, New Sail Srl, is awarded the auction called by the Court of Lucca for the Bankruptcy Perini Navi, at a total price of 80 million euro. The object of the auction includes the movable compendium and real estate of the shipyards of Viareggio and La Spezia, the real estate compendium of Pisa, a ship under construction (order no. 2369), trademarks and patents, participation social (100%) in Perini Navi U.S.A. Inc. and legal relationships in be with employees and third parties.

TISG has announced that it will finance the operation through the cash availability, reinvesting a significant share of the proceeds raised in IPO at the beginning of last June, as well as through bank credit lines.

TISG explained that the integration of Perini Navi is expected can bring a number of benefits at the group level, including the expansion of production capacity, which will make possible a doubling of order intake in the refit and the acquisition of contracts for the construction of motor yachts of 90-130 meters, and the growth in margins in refit.







