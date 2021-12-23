|
December 23, 2021
- In November the traffic of international goods enlivened
from Chinese seaports grew by +5.3%
- Containers decreased by -0.6%. In the first eleven months
of 2021 the increase in total loads has been of +4.6%
- Last month the traffic of goods in Chinese ports is
amounted to 1.34 billion tons of cargo, with a slight
increase of +1.7% on November. Growth is more pronounced
of only international goods handled by the ports of call that
were attested to 390.9 million tons (+4.2%).
Overall, only traffic handled by seaports
Chinese has been pairs to 836,7 million tons (+2.5%), of
to which 348.6 million tons of foreign trade (+5.3%),
while the only traffic enlivened by the inland ports has totaled
501.1 million tons (+0.4%), of which 42.3 million
tons of international goods (-3.8%).
- Among the main ports by volume of traffic, in November 2021
the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan handled 96.8 million
tons of goods (+1.5%), the port of Tangshan 57.7 million
tons (-0.7%), the port of Shanghai 57.4 million tons
(-3.1%), the port of Guangzhou 53.9 million tons (+5.9%),
the port of Qingdao 51.2 million tons (0%) and the port of
Rizhao 50.1 million tons (+16.3%).
- With regard only to the international traffic handled, the
last month from Chinese ports, the largest volume was
enlivened by the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 44.9 million
tons (-0.8%) followed by the ports of Qingdao with 36.5 million
tons (-1.7%), Shanghai with 35.7 million tons (+4.4%),
Rizhao with 31.0 million tons (+21.3%) and Tianjin with 24.5
million tons (+2.6%).
- Last month the only containerized traffic handled
globally from Chinese ports amounted to 24.2 million
teu (0%), of which 21.1 million teu enlivened by seaports
(-0.6%) and 3.0 million teu from inland ports (+5.1%). Most
substantial volume of container traffic was
enlivened by the port of Shanghai with 4,1 million teu (+1.2%)
followed by the ports of Shenzhen with 2.4 million teu (-1.2%),
Ningbo-Zhoushan with 2.3 million teu (-6.2%), Guangzhou with 2.1
million teu (+1.4%), Qingdao with 2.0 million teu (+0.5%) and
Tianjin with 1.6 million teu (+2.5%).
- In the first eleven months of this year the total traffic of the
goods in the ports of the Asian nation amounted to 14.21
billion tons, with a rise of +7.2% on the same period
of 2020, of which 4.32 billion tons of cargoes
international (+4.6%). The seaports alone have enlivened
9.14 billion tons (+5.4%), of which 3.85 billion
tons of international goods (+4.6%), and inland ports 5.07
billion tons (+10.8%), of which 468.8 million tons
of international goods (+4.9%).
- The most significant volume of overall traffic is
enlivened by the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 1.12 billion
tons (+3.8%) followed by the ports of Tangshan with 660.4 million
of tons (+5.0%), Shanghai with 639.2 million tons
(+7.9%), Qingdao with 584.2 million tons (+5.2%), Guangzhou
with 572.3 million tons (+2.2%) and Rizhao with 494.3 million
of tons (+7.5%).
- In the first eleven months of 2021 the only container traffic is
state pairs to 259,6 million teu (+7.6%), of which 229,1 million of
teu enlivened by seaports (+7.0%) and 30.5 million teu
from inland ports (+12.1%). The ranking of the main ports
Chinese containers sees Shanghai in first place with 43.0 million
teu (+8.0%) followed by Ningbo-Zhoushan with 29.0 million teu (+9.5%),
Shenzhen with 26.2 million teu (+9.5%), Guangzhou with 22.0 million
of teu (+4.4%), Qingdao with 21.9 million teu (+9.3%) and Tianjin
with 19.2 million teu (+12.3%).
