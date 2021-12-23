



December 23, 2021

Last month the traffic of goods in Chinese ports is amounted to 1.34 billion tons of cargo, with a slight increase of +1.7% on November. Growth is more pronounced of only international goods handled by the ports of call that were attested to 390.9 million tons (+4.2%). Overall, only traffic handled by seaports Chinese has been pairs to 836,7 million tons (+2.5%), of to which 348.6 million tons of foreign trade (+5.3%), while the only traffic enlivened by the inland ports has totaled 501.1 million tons (+0.4%), of which 42.3 million tons of international goods (-3.8%).

Among the main ports by volume of traffic, in November 2021 the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan handled 96.8 million tons of goods (+1.5%), the port of Tangshan 57.7 million tons (-0.7%), the port of Shanghai 57.4 million tons (-3.1%), the port of Guangzhou 53.9 million tons (+5.9%), the port of Qingdao 51.2 million tons (0%) and the port of Rizhao 50.1 million tons (+16.3%).

With regard only to the international traffic handled, the last month from Chinese ports, the largest volume was enlivened by the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 44.9 million tons (-0.8%) followed by the ports of Qingdao with 36.5 million tons (-1.7%), Shanghai with 35.7 million tons (+4.4%), Rizhao with 31.0 million tons (+21.3%) and Tianjin with 24.5 million tons (+2.6%).

Last month the only containerized traffic handled globally from Chinese ports amounted to 24.2 million teu (0%), of which 21.1 million teu enlivened by seaports (-0.6%) and 3.0 million teu from inland ports (+5.1%). Most substantial volume of container traffic was enlivened by the port of Shanghai with 4,1 million teu (+1.2%) followed by the ports of Shenzhen with 2.4 million teu (-1.2%), Ningbo-Zhoushan with 2.3 million teu (-6.2%), Guangzhou with 2.1 million teu (+1.4%), Qingdao with 2.0 million teu (+0.5%) and Tianjin with 1.6 million teu (+2.5%).

In the first eleven months of this year the total traffic of the goods in the ports of the Asian nation amounted to 14.21 billion tons, with a rise of +7.2% on the same period of 2020, of which 4.32 billion tons of cargoes international (+4.6%). The seaports alone have enlivened 9.14 billion tons (+5.4%), of which 3.85 billion tons of international goods (+4.6%), and inland ports 5.07 billion tons (+10.8%), of which 468.8 million tons of international goods (+4.9%).

The most significant volume of overall traffic is enlivened by the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 1.12 billion tons (+3.8%) followed by the ports of Tangshan with 660.4 million of tons (+5.0%), Shanghai with 639.2 million tons (+7.9%), Qingdao with 584.2 million tons (+5.2%), Guangzhou with 572.3 million tons (+2.2%) and Rizhao with 494.3 million of tons (+7.5%).

In the first eleven months of 2021 the only container traffic is state pairs to 259,6 million teu (+7.6%), of which 229,1 million of teu enlivened by seaports (+7.0%) and 30.5 million teu from inland ports (+12.1%). The ranking of the main ports Chinese containers sees Shanghai in first place with 43.0 million teu (+8.0%) followed by Ningbo-Zhoushan with 29.0 million teu (+9.5%), Shenzhen with 26.2 million teu (+9.5%), Guangzhou with 22.0 million of teu (+4.4%), Qingdao with 21.9 million teu (+9.3%) and Tianjin with 19.2 million teu (+12.3%).











