



December 23, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Italian port cluster denounces that the Law of Budget does not take into account the needs of the sector

Politics - regret Assoporti, Assiterminal, Assologistica Fise-Uniport, Filt, Fit and Uilt - does not perceive the strategic nature of the port sector

The main associations of the Italian port cluster have expressed deep disappointment because - they explained - the main requests for regulatory measures, shared during the course of the constant ministerial discussions, I have not been taken in consideration in the approval process of the "Law of Budget", all this, moreover, in the light of the recent minutes of agreement between the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility and the trade unions of the last week and the establishment of the "Table of the Sea".

Assoporti, Assiterminal, Assologistica Fise-Uniport, Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti have defined "incomprehensible the failure to transpose the extension of support to workers ports of companies art. 17 and 16 l.84/94 (in the cycle of art.18, paragraph 7) and economic support to the establishing fund of the port workers, with resources from the sector and therefore not additional, for the early retirement of incapacitated port workers at work in view of the necessary generational renewal, also in the light of the government's statements and, therefore, for create a generational change that allows young people dignity of a stable and lasting job'

"Similar discourse - have specified the associations and the trade unions - applies to the effects on non-transposition the integration of the asbestos fund in favour of the families of the victims of asbestos-related diseases, but the problem seems to this point to be structural!".

"It is evident - continued Assoporti, Assiterminal, Assologistica Fise-Uniport, Filt, Fit and Uilt - which these circumstances also place an emphasis on further prejudice the more general question of the maintenance of the normative principle the financial autonomy of the Port System Authorities and the sector as a whole: all elements that pose the parties stipulating the CCNL leads to strong concern, since all this means that politics does not perceive the strategic nature of the port sector'.

"The times and ways to intervene - concluded the representations of the port cluster - politics and government they can still find where they want to give a feedback signal that gives substance to the needs of the sector. Initiatives which can be undertaken, in the face of the absence of answers, will see the cluster cohesive in the coherence of a dialogue path and comparison that at least between us is now consolidated on the merits of the problems and of the resolutive requests in order to seal and the development of the sector'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail