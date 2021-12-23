|
December 23, 2021
- The Italian port cluster denounces that the Law of
Budget does not take into account the needs of the sector
- Politics - regret Assoporti, Assiterminal,
Assologistica Fise-Uniport, Filt, Fit and Uilt - does not perceive the
strategic nature of the port sector
- The main associations of the Italian port cluster have
expressed deep disappointment because - they explained - the
main requests for regulatory measures, shared during the course
of the constant ministerial discussions, I have not been taken in
consideration in the approval process of the "Law of
Budget", all this, moreover, in the light of the recent
minutes of agreement between the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility and the trade unions of the
last week and the establishment of the "Table of the Sea".
- Assoporti, Assiterminal, Assologistica Fise-Uniport, Filt-Cgil,
Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti have defined "incomprehensible the
failure to transpose the extension of support to workers
ports of companies art. 17 and 16 l.84/94 (in the cycle of art.18,
paragraph 7) and economic support to the establishing fund of the
port workers, with resources from the sector and therefore not
additional, for the early retirement of incapacitated port workers
at work in view of the necessary generational renewal,
also in the light of the government's statements and, therefore, for
create a generational change that allows young people dignity
of a stable and lasting job'
- "Similar discourse - have specified the associations and the
trade unions - applies to the effects on non-transposition
the integration of the asbestos fund in favour of the families of the
victims of asbestos-related diseases, but the problem seems to this
point to be structural!".
- "It is evident - continued Assoporti,
Assiterminal, Assologistica Fise-Uniport, Filt, Fit and Uilt - which
these circumstances also place an emphasis on further prejudice
the more general question of the maintenance of the normative principle
the financial autonomy of the Port System Authorities
and the sector as a whole: all elements that pose the parties
stipulating the CCNL leads to strong concern, since
all this means that politics does not perceive the
strategic nature of the port sector'.
- "The times and ways to intervene - concluded the
representations of the port cluster - politics and government
they can still find where they want to give a feedback signal
that gives substance to the needs of the sector. Initiatives
which can be undertaken, in the face of the absence of answers,
will see the cluster cohesive in the coherence of a dialogue path and
comparison that at least between us is now consolidated on the merits
of the problems and of the resolutive requests in order to seal
and the development of the sector'.
