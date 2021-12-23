



December 23, 2021

The operation makes it possible to build the first railway hub private goods in Italy

The motorway company Autostrada del Brennero has acquired 75% of the capital of Inrail, a railway company private goods with headquarters in Genoa and operational offices in Udine and Nova Gorica (Slovenia). With the transaction, completed today, Tenor and Inter-Rail, which previously held respectively 63% and 37% of Inrail's capital now own 25% of the railway undertaking.

Autobrennero and InRail have highlighted that the operation allows the first private rail freight hub to be built in Italy, with over 600 employees and a total turnover of 180 million euros, which will benefit from the significant synergies that will be established between InRail and the railway companies that already are part of the Autobrennero group: Rail Traction Company (RTC) and Lokomotion.

"Brenner motorway - explained the administrator delegate of Autobrennero and president of STR, Diego Cattoni - tip to establish a green intermodal corridor from Brenner to Modena. With the entry of InRail we have already become the second leading Italian transnational group in the transport sector goods, but the goal is to grow further and in this the contribution of a company that will be fundamental guarantees great added value in terms of markets, portfolio of customers, staff and management».

'Analyses of macro trends in the transport market goods until 2035 - continued Cattoni - they tell us that the demand for rail transport will grow strongly, both via Brennero that via Tarvisio, with a significant increase in the share modal of the railway from the current 30% to about 60%, and the Daily connections along these corridors are almost Doubled. We are preparing in time, with the double objective of promoting the ecological transition of transport and increase Autobrennero's role in the sector».







