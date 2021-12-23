|
|
|
|
December 23, 2021
|
|
- Autobrennero completes acquisition of 75% of InRail
-
- The operation makes it possible to build the first railway hub
private goods in Italy
-
- The motorway company Autostrada del Brennero has
acquired 75% of the capital of Inrail, a railway company
private goods with headquarters in Genoa and operational offices in
Udine and Nova Gorica (Slovenia). With the transaction, completed today,
Tenor and Inter-Rail, which previously held respectively
63% and 37% of Inrail's capital now own 25%
of the railway undertaking.
-
- Autobrennero and InRail have highlighted that the operation
allows the first private rail freight hub to be built in
Italy, with over 600 employees and a total turnover of 180
million euros, which will benefit from the significant synergies that
will be established between InRail and the railway companies that already
are part of the Autobrennero group: Rail Traction Company (RTC) and
Lokomotion.
-
- "Brenner motorway - explained the administrator
delegate of Autobrennero and president of STR, Diego Cattoni - tip
to establish a green intermodal corridor from Brenner to Modena.
With the entry of InRail we have already become the second
leading Italian transnational group in the transport sector
goods, but the goal is to grow further and in this
the contribution of a company that will be fundamental
guarantees great added value in terms of markets,
portfolio of customers, staff and management».
-
- 'Analyses of macro trends in the transport market
goods until 2035 - continued Cattoni - they tell us that the
demand for rail transport will grow strongly, both via
Brennero that via Tarvisio, with a significant increase in the share
modal of the railway from the current 30% to about 60%, and the
Daily connections along these corridors are almost
Doubled. We are preparing in time, with the double
objective of promoting the ecological transition of transport and
increase Autobrennero's role in the sector».
|
