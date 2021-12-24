



December 24, 2021

Original news The negative trend of containerized traffic in the port of Algeciras

In November, 369,000 containers were handled (-14,6%)

In November 2021, for the eleventh consecutive month, traffic of the containers handled from the port of Algeciras marked a decrease being amounted to 4.4 million tons, with a sharp decrease of -21.9% on November last year. In terms of 20-foot containers handled, traffic containerized recorded the seventh consecutive monthly decline being equal to 369 thousand teu (-14.6%). In contraction also solid bulk traffic, which stood at 46,000 tons (-4.8%). The traffic of conventional goods is grew by +31.8% to 1.2 million tons and increasing is the result was also the traffic of liquid bulk that has totaled 2.4 million tons (+20.8%).

Globally last month the Spanish port handled 8.6 million tons of cargo (-3.6%).

In the first eleven months of 2021 the total traffic was of 96.0 million tons, with a reduction of -2.1% on the corresponding period last year. Goods alone containerized have been 53,9 million tons (- 10.6%) with a handling of container pairs to 4,4 million teu (- 6.6%). Conventional goods amounted to 10.6 million tons (+26,1%). In the bulk sector, liquid loads were pari a 25,9 milioni di tons (+1.0%) and those solid to 615 thousand tons (+24.6%).







