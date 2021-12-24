|
|
|
|
December 24, 2021
|
|
- The negative trend of containerized traffic in the
port of Algeciras
-
- In November, 369,000 containers were handled
(-14,6%)
-
- In November 2021, for the eleventh consecutive month, traffic
of the containers handled from the port of Algeciras marked a
decrease being amounted to 4.4 million tons, with a
sharp decrease of -21.9% on November last year. In
terms of 20-foot containers handled, traffic
containerized recorded the seventh consecutive monthly decline
being equal to 369 thousand teu (-14.6%). In contraction also
solid bulk traffic, which stood at 46,000
tons (-4.8%). The traffic of conventional goods is
grew by +31.8% to 1.2 million tons and increasing is
the result was also the traffic of liquid bulk that has totaled
2.4 million tons (+20.8%).
-
- Globally last month the Spanish port handled 8.6
million tons of cargo (-3.6%).
-
- In the first eleven months of 2021 the total traffic was
of 96.0 million tons, with a reduction of -2.1% on the
corresponding period last year. Goods alone
containerized have been 53,9 million tons (- 10.6%) with
a handling of container pairs to 4,4 million teu (- 6.6%).
Conventional goods amounted to 10.6 million tons
(+26,1%). In the bulk sector, liquid loads were
pari a 25,9 milioni di tons (+1.0%) and those solid to 615 thousand
tons (+24.6%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail