



December 27, 2021

Original news Published the call for rail services in the port of Ancona

The contract will have a duration of 36 months

On Friday's "European Journal" it is the call for tenders for the granting of the concession has been published of rail services for commercial traffic in the port of Ancona and the movement of railway wagons on the port tracks. The contract for the rail service will have a duration of 36 months. Applications must be submitted by 7 February at 1 pm.

The service concessionaire will have to take care of the pick-up and delivery of loaded and empty railway wagons and other loading material on the tracks of the commercial dock, transport of wagons to the unloading points on the quay, sorting and reordering of wagons on the port network and on the tracks inside the port. The dealer will also have to check the rolling stock, take care of the execution of the weighing operations of goods loaded on wagons as well as the decomposition and recomposition of trains directed to individuals customers and port operators.

"The start of the procedure - commented the commissioner extraordinary of the port authority, Admiral Giovanni Pettorino - confirms the commitment of the Port System Authority of the Sea Central Adriatic in the construction of an alternative route to the road traffic and therefore in the search for sustainable solutions from an environmental point of view. The train service is a valuable opportunity for an economic recovery to propose itself, in the highest possible efficiency, as a stopover modern and efficient, with complete and competitive services, which can attract new users and new traffic prospects commercial'.







