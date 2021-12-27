|
December 27, 2021
- Published the call for rail services in the port of
Ancona
-
- The contract will have a duration of 36 months
-
- On Friday's "European Journal" it is
the call for tenders for the granting of the concession has been published
of rail services for commercial traffic in the port of
Ancona and the movement of railway wagons on the port tracks.
The contract for the rail service will have a duration of
36 months. Applications must be submitted by 7 February
at 1 pm.
-
- The service concessionaire will have to take care of the
pick-up and delivery of loaded and empty railway wagons and other
loading material on the tracks of the commercial dock,
transport of wagons to the unloading points on the quay,
sorting and reordering of wagons on the port network and
on the tracks inside the port. The dealer will also have to
check the rolling stock, take care of the execution of the
weighing operations of goods loaded on wagons as well as
the decomposition and recomposition of trains directed to individuals
customers and port operators.
-
- "The start of the procedure - commented the commissioner
extraordinary of the port authority, Admiral Giovanni Pettorino -
confirms the commitment of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Central Adriatic in the construction of an alternative route to the
road traffic and therefore in the search for sustainable solutions
from an environmental point of view. The train service is
a valuable opportunity for an economic recovery
to propose itself, in the highest possible efficiency, as a stopover
modern and efficient, with complete and competitive services, which
can attract new users and new traffic prospects
commercial'.
