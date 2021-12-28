|
December 28, 2021
- Agreement to limit cruise ship calls to the Islands
Balearic
- In 2022 the number of landings will be lower than
-14.5% to that of 2019
- In recent days in Hamburg the representatives of the government of the
Balearic Islands and some of the major cruise lines
have signed an agreement that provides for a regulation
of cruise ship arrivals in the Balearic Islands. Based on
to the agreement, which was reached after two years of negotiations
and is valid for five years, it is expected that in 2022 the
number of ports of call of cruise ships in the port of Palma will be
-14.5% lower than in 2019, or 500 stopovers
compared to 538 in 2019.
- In particular, the agreement, which for the cruise industry has
involved the top management of the Cruise Lines International Association
(CLIA) and the companies Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises, TUI Cruises,
Royal Caribbean Cruises and Marella Cruises, expects the next
year in Palma will be able to land simultaneously in the same
day only three cruise ships, of which only one of the capacity
of over 5,000 passengers. The agreement also provides that in no
case, on a weekly basis, a traffic may be exceeded
daily of 8,500 cruise passengers.
- Thanking the cruise lines for understanding the
peculiar environmental characteristics of the Islands and the specificities
of the landing of Palama, the Minister for Economic Development,
tourism and work of the Balearic government, Iago Negueruela, has
stressed that the agreement sets a real limit for the first time
at the arrival of cruise passengers in Palma, "what - he specified -
that it would not have been possible without the will of the
sector'. Negueruela clarified that the agreement is not
aimed only at reducing the calls of ships, but also covers the
environmental aspects with measures that will accompany these commitments that
will be presented in the coming weeks.
