



December 28, 2021

In 2022 the number of landings will be lower than -14.5% to that of 2019

In recent days in Hamburg the representatives of the government of the Balearic Islands and some of the major cruise lines have signed an agreement that provides for a regulation of cruise ship arrivals in the Balearic Islands. Based on to the agreement, which was reached after two years of negotiations and is valid for five years, it is expected that in 2022 the number of ports of call of cruise ships in the port of Palma will be -14.5% lower than in 2019, or 500 stopovers compared to 538 in 2019.

In particular, the agreement, which for the cruise industry has involved the top management of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and the companies Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises, TUI Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Marella Cruises, expects the next year in Palma will be able to land simultaneously in the same day only three cruise ships, of which only one of the capacity of over 5,000 passengers. The agreement also provides that in no case, on a weekly basis, a traffic may be exceeded daily of 8,500 cruise passengers.

Thanking the cruise lines for understanding the peculiar environmental characteristics of the Islands and the specificities of the landing of Palama, the Minister for Economic Development, tourism and work of the Balearic government, Iago Negueruela, has stressed that the agreement sets a real limit for the first time at the arrival of cruise passengers in Palma, "what - he specified - that it would not have been possible without the will of the sector'. Negueruela clarified that the agreement is not aimed only at reducing the calls of ships, but also covers the environmental aspects with measures that will accompany these commitments that will be presented in the coming weeks.







