



December 28, 2021

Original news Stranding of CDRY Blue, alleged crimes of marine environmental disaster, air pollution and shipwreck

The accident caused by the violation of safety regulations of navigation. Technical issues not reported to the Authority Maritime

The Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Cagliari has ordered against three natural persons and two persons legal the service of the notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigations relating to the stranding and shipwreck of the motor ship CDRY Blue, which took place on the evening of December 21, 2019 in locality Capo Sperone of the Island of Sant'Antioco, in which the entire crew of 12 people was saved by a complex intervention of Coast Guard helicopters, while the wreck remained on the cliff for a long time waiting for the demolition and subsequent removal.

Judicial police investigations, conducted by the Special Unit Intervention (NSI) of the General Command of the Corps of Captaincies of Port of Rome, they highlighted that because of the conducts culpable acts carried out by the commander and two deck officers of the ship, the navigation took place in violation of relevant rules to the safety of navigation and in a manner that denoted seafaring incompetence, imprudence and negligence, between the other by maintaining highly dangerous routes in the presence of strong wind pushing the freighter towards the nearby leeward coast of the island of Sant'Antioco.

The ship, empty of cargo, had left the port of Cagliari on 20 December 2019 in the direction of Spain in the presence of conditions particularly adverse weather, despite having technical problems not reported to the Maritime Authority at the time of issue of shipments involving a reduction of power of the propulsion system, then proceeding to reversal of course to look for a shelter.

According to NSI Coast Guard investigators, continuation of the stranding, causally related to culpable conduct held in navigation by the officers on board, the ship spilled at sea large quantities of hydrocarbons of various kinds, never recovered despite some interventions by companies specialized, causing a substantial environmental disaster in the hardly reversible alteration of environmental matrices marine and the deterioration of the atmospheric environmental matrix to cause of the sudden and lasting propagation of huge quantities of hydrocarbon vapours.

The Public Prosecutor's Office of Cagliari has challenged the investigated crimes in the field of safety of navigation, crimes environmental disaster and pollution, also calling for the shipowner and the management company of the ship respond to the related administrative responsibilities since the investigations led to the determination that the crimes were committed by the suspects in the interest and for the benefit of these companies.









