December 28, 2021
- Stranding of CDRY Blue, alleged crimes of
marine environmental disaster, air pollution and shipwreck
-
- The accident caused by the violation of safety regulations
of navigation. Technical issues not reported to the Authority
Maritime
-
- The Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Cagliari has
ordered against three natural persons and two persons
legal the service of the notice of conclusion of the
preliminary investigations relating to the stranding and shipwreck of the
motor ship CDRY Blue, which took place on the evening of December 21, 2019 in
locality Capo Sperone of the Island of Sant'Antioco, in which
the entire crew of 12 people was saved by a
complex intervention of Coast Guard helicopters, while
the wreck remained on the cliff for a long time waiting for the
demolition and subsequent removal.
-
- Judicial police investigations, conducted by the Special Unit
Intervention (NSI) of the General Command of the Corps of Captaincies
of Port of Rome, they highlighted that because of the conducts
culpable acts carried out by the commander and two deck officers
of the ship, the navigation took place in violation of relevant rules
to the safety of navigation and in a manner that
denoted seafaring incompetence, imprudence and negligence, between
the other by maintaining highly dangerous routes in the presence of strong
wind pushing the freighter towards the nearby leeward coast
of the island of Sant'Antioco.
-
- The ship, empty of cargo, had left the port of Cagliari on
20 December 2019 in the direction of Spain in the presence of conditions
particularly adverse weather, despite having
technical problems not reported to the Maritime Authority
at the time of issue of shipments involving a
reduction of power of the propulsion system, then proceeding to
reversal of course to look for a shelter.
-
- According to NSI Coast Guard investigators,
continuation of the stranding, causally related to culpable conduct
held in navigation by the officers on board, the ship spilled
at sea large quantities of hydrocarbons of various kinds, never
recovered despite some interventions by companies
specialized, causing a substantial environmental disaster
in the hardly reversible alteration of environmental matrices
marine and the deterioration of the atmospheric environmental matrix to
cause of the sudden and lasting propagation of huge
quantities of hydrocarbon vapours.
-
- The Public Prosecutor's Office of Cagliari has challenged the
investigated crimes in the field of safety of navigation, crimes
environmental disaster and pollution, also calling for
the shipowner and the management company of the ship respond to the
related administrative responsibilities since the
investigations led to the determination that the crimes were committed
by the suspects in the interest and for the benefit of these companies.
