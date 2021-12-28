



December 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In November the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna is up by +28.4%

In the first eleven months of 2021 the increase was by +21.8%

Last month the sensitive trend continued growth in freight traffic handled by the port of Ravenna, positive development in place now consecutively for nine months. A November 2021 the port of call has enlivened a total of 2.31 million tons of goods, with an increase of +28.4% on the November of 2020 which is mainly the effect of the decline in -22.4% of the monthly traffic recorded last year. The total enlivened in November 2021 is slightly down (-0.4%) compared to to November of the pre-pandemic year 2019.

Last month the only container traffic is amounted to 192 thousand tons, with increases of +2.7% and +1.7% on the months of November 2020 and 2019. In decrease, however, the rolling stock that totaled 129 thousand tons, with a decrease of -7.6% on November 2020 and a growth of +1.0% on November 2019. Liquid bulk on the rise stood at 407 thousand tons (+10.6% on November 2020 and +25.4% on November 2019), of which 218 thousand tons of products oil (respectively +10.5% and +22.8%), 100 thousand tons of foodstuffs (-14.8% and +109.3%) and 90 thousand tons of chemical products (+72.2% and -6.0%). In the dry goods sector, the total has been of 1,58 million tons (+43.7% and -5.7%), including 568 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+59.0% and -0.2%), 474 thousand tons of raw minerals, manufactured goods and building materials (+13.4% and +17.1%), 180 thousand tons of agricultural products (+237.7% and +26.0%), 172 thousand tons of foodstuffs food (+27.3% and -43.6%) and 168 thousand tons of fertilizers (+34.0% and -10.9%).

In the first 11 months of this year the port of Ravenna has handled a total of 24.77 million tons of goods, with an increase of +21.8% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 2.08 million tons of containerized goods (+5.6%), 1.31 million tons of rolling stock (-8.1%), 6.76 million of tons of conventional goods (+48.1%), 10.37 million tons of dry bulk (+21.1%), 2.41 million tons of petroleum products (+15.2%) and 1.83 million tons of other liquid bulk (+6.6%).











