|
|
|
|
December 28, 2021
|
|
- In November the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna is
up by +28.4%
-
- In the first eleven months of 2021 the increase was
by +21.8%
-
- Last month the sensitive trend continued
growth in freight traffic handled by the port of Ravenna,
positive development in place now consecutively for nine months. A
November 2021 the port of call has enlivened a total of 2.31
million tons of goods, with an increase of +28.4% on the
November of 2020 which is mainly the effect of the decline in
-22.4% of the monthly traffic recorded last year. The total
enlivened in November 2021 is slightly down (-0.4%) compared to
to November of the pre-pandemic year 2019.
-
Last month the only container traffic is
amounted to 192 thousand tons, with increases of
+2.7% and +1.7% on the months of November 2020 and 2019. In
decrease, however, the rolling stock that totaled 129 thousand
tons, with a decrease of -7.6% on November 2020 and a
growth of +1.0% on November 2019. Liquid bulk on the rise
stood at 407 thousand tons (+10.6% on November 2020 and +25.4%
on November 2019), of which 218 thousand tons of products
oil (respectively +10.5% and +22.8%), 100 thousand tons of
foodstuffs (-14.8% and +109.3%) and 90 thousand tons of
chemical products (+72.2% and -6.0%). In the dry goods sector, the
total has been of 1,58 million tons (+43.7% and
-5.7%), including 568 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+59.0%
and -0.2%), 474 thousand tons of raw minerals, manufactured goods and
building materials (+13.4% and +17.1%), 180 thousand tons of
agricultural products (+237.7% and +26.0%), 172 thousand tons of foodstuffs
food (+27.3% and -43.6%) and 168 thousand tons of fertilizers (+34.0%
and -10.9%).
In the first 11 months of this year the port of Ravenna has
handled a total of 24.77 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +21.8% on the corresponding period of 2020,
of which 2.08 million tons of containerized goods (+5.6%),
1.31 million tons of rolling stock (-8.1%), 6.76 million of
tons of conventional goods (+48.1%), 10.37 million
tons of dry bulk (+21.1%), 2.41 million tons of
petroleum products (+15.2%) and 1.83 million tons of other
liquid bulk (+6.6%).
|
|