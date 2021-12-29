



December 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news From the first of January the One-Stop Shop will be operational Administrative of the Port System Authority of the Sea Western Ligurian

On-line all administrative and authorization procedures

From next Saturday the Sportello Unico will be online Administrative (SUA) of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea that will speed up and simplify the administrative and authorization procedures of the institution concerning economic activities, including the issuance of authorizations for the transit of exceptional transport, procedures for access to documents and authorisations for employment of public port spaces.

The Single Administrative Desk for the Authorities of Port System, provided for by the law of reorganization of the Authorities Portuali (Legislative Decree 169/2016, art. 15 bis), has as its the objective is to give a strong renewal in the public sector administrations, improving services to the public - businesses and citizens - and re-engineering processes for the fulfillment of bureaucratic procedures through digitalization and dematerialization of all the practices managed by the ASP. In in particular, the user can consult the Catalogue of proceedings, access to digital services, submission of files and monitor its processing, pay any charges. The environment will be easily accessible, usable and integrated with the others PA platforms, such as SPID and PAGO PA.

Among the most detailed procedures, the subject of a progressive implementation, includes the uniform management of state concessions on the four basins of the port system. Through THE SUA it will in fact be possible to manage both the administrative aspects that the cartographic ones, equipping in this way the AdSP of modern synthesis and control tools and, in the at the same time, offering stakeholders an agile and digital dialogue with the institution.

The Regulations, which govern the organization, the operation and monitoring of the SUA, approved by the Committee of Management of 29 September 2021 and subsequently transmitted to MIMS, is available on the institutional website www.portsofgenoa.com.

After the SUA counter has entered into service, the system will be progressively extended to other procedures thus abandoning the traditional paper management of the practices and the portal will be constantly updated with content usable by users such as tutorials and video guides to facilitate the correct and quick use Door.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail