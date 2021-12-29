|
- On-line all administrative and authorization procedures
-
- From next Saturday the Sportello Unico will be online
Administrative (SUA) of the Port System Authority of the
Western Ligurian Sea that will speed up and
simplify the administrative and authorization procedures of the institution
concerning economic activities, including the issuance of
authorizations for the transit of exceptional transport,
procedures for access to documents and authorisations for employment
of public port spaces.
-
- The Single Administrative Desk for the Authorities of
Port System, provided for by the law of reorganization of the Authorities
Portuali (Legislative Decree 169/2016, art. 15 bis), has as its
the objective is to give a strong renewal in the public sector
administrations, improving services to the public - businesses and
citizens - and re-engineering processes for the fulfillment of
bureaucratic procedures through digitalization and
dematerialization of all the practices managed by the ASP. In
in particular, the user can consult the Catalogue of
proceedings, access to digital services, submission of files and
monitor its processing, pay any charges. The environment will be
easily accessible, usable and integrated with the others
PA platforms, such as SPID and PAGO PA.
-
- Among the most detailed procedures, the subject of a
progressive implementation, includes the uniform management of
state concessions on the four basins of the port system.
Through THE SUA it will in fact be possible to manage both the
administrative aspects that the cartographic ones, equipping in this
way the AdSP of modern synthesis and control tools and, in the
at the same time, offering stakeholders an agile and
digital dialogue with the institution.
-
- The Regulations, which govern the organization, the
operation and monitoring of the SUA, approved by the Committee of
Management of 29 September 2021 and subsequently transmitted to MIMS,
is available on the institutional website www.portsofgenoa.com.
-
- After the SUA counter has entered into service, the system will be
progressively extended to other procedures thus abandoning
the traditional paper management of the practices and the portal will be
constantly updated with content usable by users such as
tutorials and video guides to facilitate the correct and quick use
Door.
