January 11, 2022
- Saipem awarded two valuable offshore contracts
total of $1.1 billion
- They are related to activities in Australia and Guyana
- Saipem has been awarded two new offshore contracts in
Australia and Guyana for a total value of 1.1 billion
Dollars. The first order came from Woodside, in quality
of operator in the name and on behalf of Scarborough Joint Venture, the
Notice to Proceed (NTP) for a project-related contract
Scarborough. Saipem will complete the installation and the
coating of the export trunkline of the pipeline that will connect
the Scarborough gas field with the corresponding plant
Onshore. The Scarborough gas field is located in the
Carnarvon, off the coast of Western Australia and will be
developed thanks to new offshore plants connected to a second
LNG train (Pluto Train 2) of the pluto LNG onshore plant already
existing, through a pipeline of about 430 kilometers (export
trunkline) with a diameter of 36"/32". The development of the
deposit will be one of the lowest sources
global carbon emissions. The delivery of the first
Gas load is expected in 2026. The work entrusted to Saipem
concern the coating, transport and installation of the
gas pipeline, at a maximum depth of 1,400 meters, including
the manufacture and installation of in-line structures and
pipeline terminal in water 950 meters deep. The beginning of the
offshore operations are scheduled for mid-2023 and
the works will be carried out mainly by the ship Castorone.
- Scarborough Joint Venture is composed of Woodside Energy
Scarborough Pty Ltd (73.5%) and BHP Petroleum (Australia) Pty Ltd
(26,5%). Woodside and BHP announced on November 22, 2021 that the
Scarborough Joint Venture has deliberated the final decision of
investment to proceed with the Scarborough project.
- The second contract was awarded to Saipem by
of Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), a
Subsidiary of ExxonMobil, for the development of the Yellowtail project
in the offshore block of Stabroek off guyana at a
depth of about 1,800 meters.
- Pending the necessary government authorizations and
of the approval of the investment, the assignment of the contract
allows the start of initial engineering activities and
procurement needed to progress in accordance with the programme
of the project. The contract concerns engineering, procurement,
construction and installation (EPCI) of umbilical lines
submarines, risers & flowlines (SURF).
- Yellowtail is destined to be a new project of
development including underwater drilling centers (each
with its own wells for the separate production of oil and for
water and gas injection) connected to a new unit
production, storage and unloading float (FPSO). FDS2,
Saipem's flagship, will perform offshore operations
while Saipem's manufacturing plant in Guyana will take care of
the construction of structural elements intended for water
Deep.
