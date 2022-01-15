



January 11, 2022

Original news Saipem awarded two valuable offshore contracts total of $1.1 billion

They are related to activities in Australia and Guyana

Saipem has been awarded two new offshore contracts in Australia and Guyana for a total value of 1.1 billion Dollars. The first order came from Woodside, in quality of operator in the name and on behalf of Scarborough Joint Venture, the Notice to Proceed (NTP) for a project-related contract Scarborough. Saipem will complete the installation and the coating of the export trunkline of the pipeline that will connect the Scarborough gas field with the corresponding plant Onshore. The Scarborough gas field is located in the Carnarvon, off the coast of Western Australia and will be developed thanks to new offshore plants connected to a second LNG train (Pluto Train 2) of the pluto LNG onshore plant already existing, through a pipeline of about 430 kilometers (export trunkline) with a diameter of 36"/32". The development of the deposit will be one of the lowest sources global carbon emissions. The delivery of the first Gas load is expected in 2026. The work entrusted to Saipem concern the coating, transport and installation of the gas pipeline, at a maximum depth of 1,400 meters, including the manufacture and installation of in-line structures and pipeline terminal in water 950 meters deep. The beginning of the offshore operations are scheduled for mid-2023 and the works will be carried out mainly by the ship Castorone.

Scarborough Joint Venture is composed of Woodside Energy Scarborough Pty Ltd (73.5%) and BHP Petroleum (Australia) Pty Ltd (26,5%). Woodside and BHP announced on November 22, 2021 that the Scarborough Joint Venture has deliberated the final decision of investment to proceed with the Scarborough project.

The second contract was awarded to Saipem by of Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), a Subsidiary of ExxonMobil, for the development of the Yellowtail project in the offshore block of Stabroek off guyana at a depth of about 1,800 meters. Pending the necessary government authorizations and of the approval of the investment, the assignment of the contract allows the start of initial engineering activities and procurement needed to progress in accordance with the programme of the project. The contract concerns engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of umbilical lines submarines, risers & flowlines (SURF).

Yellowtail is destined to be a new project of development including underwater drilling centers (each with its own wells for the separate production of oil and for water and gas injection) connected to a new unit production, storage and unloading float (FPSO). FDS2, Saipem's flagship, will perform offshore operations while Saipem's manufacturing plant in Guyana will take care of the construction of structural elements intended for water Deep.







