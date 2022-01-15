|
January 11, 2022
- In 2021, Turkish ports handled traffic
containerized record
- The total was 12,591,470 teu (+8.3%)
- The Minister of Transport of Turkey, Bakan Adil
Karaismailoglu, announced today that in 2021 Turkish ports have
enlivened a record container traffic equal to 12,591,470 teu,
with an increase of +8.3% on the previous year when, with
11,626,650 teu, the previous historical peak had been recorded.
