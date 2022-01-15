ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

15 January 2022 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 08:34 GMT+1



January 11, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
In 2021, Turkish ports handled traffic containerized record

The total was 12,591,470 teu (+8.3%)

The Minister of Transport of Turkey, Bakan Adil Karaismailoglu, announced today that in 2021 Turkish ports have enlivened a record container traffic equal to 12,591,470 teu, with an increase of +8.3% on the previous year when, with 11,626,650 teu, the previous historical peak had been recorded.





Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail