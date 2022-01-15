|
January 12, 2022
|
|
- Bridge over the Strait of Messina, the procedure for the
realization of a technical-economic feasibility study
-
- He will have to examine the design solution of the
"multi-span airlift"
-
- The Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini, announced today the start of the
realization of a technical-economic feasibility study
for the realization of a stable crossing system of the
Strait of Messina, pursuant to Article 23,paragraph 5, of the Decree
legislative no. 50 of 2016. The study will have to examine
the design solution of the "multi-airlift"
spans", in relation to the multiple profiles highlighted in the
report presented on 30 April 2021 by the dedicated group of
work established in 2020 at the Mims, evaluating its intrinsic
sustainability in all the aspects indicated, putting it to
comparison with that of the "single span" bridge and with
the so-called "zero option", i.e. the one that provides
the renunciation of the construction of a bridge and the improvement of the
maritime services in the Strait.
-
- Submitting to the Council of Ministers information on
actions necessary to start the realization of the study of
feasibility, Giovannini specified that the study will have to
provide the necessary technical and cognitive elements
to assess the feasibility of the crossing system
stable of the Strait of Messina also from the point of view
economic-financial.
-
- The minister specified that at the acquisition of the document of
technical-economic feasibility will provide, through
public tendering procedure, the company RFI Spa as
able to guarantee the most appropriate continuity and
interconnection of the intervention with the planned railway ones
in the Calabrian and Sicilian territories. To this end, today has been
given a mandate to the competent Directorate-General to initiate the
administrative process, from the funds allocated for this purpose
by the Budget Law for 2021.
-
- The Mims recalled that in recent months the government has
provided to enhance the dynamic crossing of the Strait of
Messina, also thanks to the funds of the National Recovery Plan and
Resilience (PNRR) and the Complementary Plan, allocating for this purpose
EUR 510 million. The interventions put in place go into the
direction to improve and speed up the crossing of the
Tight, favoring the ecological transition of mobility
maritime and the reduction of pollution. Among the initiatives
adopted include, among others, the redevelopment of the canal
for rail transhipment with the commissioning of two new
ships and the hybridization of the entire fleet, the renewal of the material
railway rolling stock to speed up loading/unloading manoeuvres
of trains, the redevelopment of the fast ship for passengers
and the railway stations of Messina, Reggio Calabria and Villa San
John. Interventions are also planned to improve
road accessibility to ports.
