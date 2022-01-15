



January 12, 2022

Original news Bridge over the Strait of Messina, the procedure for the realization of a technical-economic feasibility study

He will have to examine the design solution of the "multi-span airlift"

The Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini, announced today the start of the realization of a technical-economic feasibility study for the realization of a stable crossing system of the Strait of Messina, pursuant to Article 23,paragraph 5, of the Decree legislative no. 50 of 2016. The study will have to examine the design solution of the "multi-airlift" spans", in relation to the multiple profiles highlighted in the report presented on 30 April 2021 by the dedicated group of work established in 2020 at the Mims, evaluating its intrinsic sustainability in all the aspects indicated, putting it to comparison with that of the "single span" bridge and with the so-called "zero option", i.e. the one that provides the renunciation of the construction of a bridge and the improvement of the maritime services in the Strait.

Submitting to the Council of Ministers information on actions necessary to start the realization of the study of feasibility, Giovannini specified that the study will have to provide the necessary technical and cognitive elements to assess the feasibility of the crossing system stable of the Strait of Messina also from the point of view economic-financial.

The minister specified that at the acquisition of the document of technical-economic feasibility will provide, through public tendering procedure, the company RFI Spa as able to guarantee the most appropriate continuity and interconnection of the intervention with the planned railway ones in the Calabrian and Sicilian territories. To this end, today has been given a mandate to the competent Directorate-General to initiate the administrative process, from the funds allocated for this purpose by the Budget Law for 2021.

The Mims recalled that in recent months the government has provided to enhance the dynamic crossing of the Strait of Messina, also thanks to the funds of the National Recovery Plan and Resilience (PNRR) and the Complementary Plan, allocating for this purpose EUR 510 million. The interventions put in place go into the direction to improve and speed up the crossing of the Tight, favoring the ecological transition of mobility maritime and the reduction of pollution. Among the initiatives adopted include, among others, the redevelopment of the canal for rail transhipment with the commissioning of two new ships and the hybridization of the entire fleet, the renewal of the material railway rolling stock to speed up loading/unloading manoeuvres of trains, the redevelopment of the fast ship for passengers and the railway stations of Messina, Reggio Calabria and Villa San John. Interventions are also planned to improve road accessibility to ports.







