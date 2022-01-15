



January 13, 2022

Original news Last year the acts of piracy against ships are decreased by -32%

The International Maritime Bureau urges not to lower the guard

In 2021, there were 132 acts of piracy against ships, number which is the lowest since 1994 and markedly less than the 195 accidents that occurred in 2020. Despite the significant drop in attacks, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) he urged not to lower his guard: "even if the overall decrease in reported incidents worldwide is welcomed - explained the director of the IMB, Michael Howlett - IMB's Piracy Reporting Center invites States coastal to recognize the inherent risk of piracy and assaults with weapons and to resolutely face these crimes in the waters of their exclusive economic zone.'

Last year there were 115 ships boarded by pirates (161 in 2020), 11 those subject to attempted attack (20), five ships against which gunshots were fired (11) and a the ship was seized (3). In the course of accidents 57 seafarers were kidnapped in 2021 (135 in 2020), nine were threatened (8), eight were taken hostage (34), four seafarers were injured (9), three were attacked (0) and a seafarer was killed (0).

Of the 132 ships attacked last year, 63 were attacked. by pirates while they were sailing, 60 while at anchor and nine ships suffered an attack while moored at one quay.

The reduction in the number of accidents that occurred last year is mainly attributable to the decrease in activity of pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, with 34 assaults on ships carried out in 2021 in the region compared to 81 in the previous year. The IMB has specified that, however, if in 2021 the number of abductions made at sea has marked a decrease of -55%, in the Gulf of Guinea continues to account for the largest share of kidnappings with 57 seafarers kidnapped over the past year in the context of seven accidents.

An area particularly at risk is also that of the Straits of Singapore where 35 attacks occurred in 2021 to ships during navigation, with an increase of +50% on the year previous, which is the highest number since 1992.

In Indonesia, on the other hand, the efforts carried out by the authorities Indonesians to counter piracy have made it possible to drop from 26 accidents in 2020 to nine in 2021, the most low since 1993.

In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, a total of 35 accidents worldwide compared to 63 in the same period of the previous year.











