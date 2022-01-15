|
January 13, 2022
- Last year the acts of piracy against ships are
decreased by -32%
-
- The International Maritime Bureau urges not to lower the
guard
-
- In 2021, there were 132 acts of piracy against ships,
number which is the lowest since 1994 and markedly
less than the 195 accidents that occurred in 2020. Despite the
significant drop in attacks, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB)
he urged not to lower his guard: "even if the
overall decrease in reported incidents worldwide
is welcomed - explained the director of the IMB, Michael
Howlett - IMB's Piracy Reporting Center invites States
coastal to recognize the inherent risk of piracy and
assaults with weapons and to resolutely face these crimes
in the waters of their exclusive economic zone.'
-
- Last year there were 115 ships boarded by pirates (161
in 2020), 11 those subject to attempted attack (20), five ships
against which gunshots were fired (11) and a
the ship was seized (3). In the course of accidents
57 seafarers were kidnapped in 2021 (135 in 2020),
nine were threatened (8), eight were taken hostage
(34), four seafarers were injured (9), three were
attacked (0) and a seafarer was killed (0).
-
- Of the 132 ships attacked last year, 63 were attacked.
by pirates while they were sailing, 60 while at anchor and
nine ships suffered an attack while moored at one
quay.
-
- The reduction in the number of accidents that occurred last year
is mainly attributable to the decrease in activity
of pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, with 34 assaults on ships carried out
in 2021 in the region compared to 81 in the previous year. The IMB has
specified that, however, if in 2021 the number of abductions
made at sea has marked a decrease of -55%, in the Gulf of
Guinea continues to account for the largest share of
kidnappings with 57 seafarers kidnapped over the past year
in the context of seven accidents.
-
- An area particularly at risk is also that of the
Straits of Singapore where 35 attacks occurred in 2021
to ships during navigation, with an increase of +50% on the year
previous, which is the highest number since 1992.
-
- In Indonesia, on the other hand, the efforts carried out by the authorities
Indonesians to counter piracy have made it possible to
drop from 26 accidents in 2020 to nine in 2021, the most
low since 1993.
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone,
a total of 35 accidents worldwide compared to 63 in the
same period of the previous year.
