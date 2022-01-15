|
January 13, 2022
|
|
- In 2021 North Sea Port handled 68.9 million
tons of goods (+9%)
-
- -4% drop on record traffic in 2019
-
- In 2021 North Sea Port handled 68.9 million
tons of goods, with an increase of +9% on the previous year
and with a drop of -4% on 2019 when a
record traffic of 71.5 million tons. North Sea Port is
the port system born at the beginning of 2018 from the merger of the Dutch
Zeeland with the Belgian Port Authority of Ghent which has placed
under a single administration the ports of call of Vlissingen,
Terneuzen and Ghent
-
- Last year the only traffic of dry bulk is
piled to 36,4 million tons, with a growth of +12%
on 2020. In the rolling stock sector, 3.6 were handled
million tons (+37%) and in that of liquid bulk 16.7
million tons (+3%). In the conventional goods sector
traffic has been of 9,5 million tons (+2%) and in
that of containers of 2.6 million tons (- 3%) realized
with a handling of containers equal to 262 thousand teu (+27%).
North Sea Port has announced that the reduction in the volume of traffic
containerized was determined inter alia by the
transfer from container to freight segment
conventional banana trafficking.
