



January 13, 2022

-4% drop on record traffic in 2019

In 2021 North Sea Port handled 68.9 million tons of goods, with an increase of +9% on the previous year and with a drop of -4% on 2019 when a record traffic of 71.5 million tons. North Sea Port is the port system born at the beginning of 2018 from the merger of the Dutch Zeeland with the Belgian Port Authority of Ghent which has placed under a single administration the ports of call of Vlissingen, Terneuzen and Ghent

Last year the only traffic of dry bulk is piled to 36,4 million tons, with a growth of +12% on 2020. In the rolling stock sector, 3.6 were handled million tons (+37%) and in that of liquid bulk 16.7 million tons (+3%). In the conventional goods sector traffic has been of 9,5 million tons (+2%) and in that of containers of 2.6 million tons (- 3%) realized with a handling of containers equal to 262 thousand teu (+27%). North Sea Port has announced that the reduction in the volume of traffic containerized was determined inter alia by the transfer from container to freight segment conventional banana trafficking.







