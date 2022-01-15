|
|
|
|
January 14, 2022
|
|
- T&E calls on the EU to broaden its reach
rules to decarbonise shipping to include ships
under 5 thousand GRT and those serving the offshore industry
-
- For the combination, the emission reference threshold
of CO2 should be an annual quantity of one thousand tons
-
- It seems that for Transport & Environment (T&E),
the non-governmental organisation dealing with the impact of the
transport sector on the environment, the measures gradually introduced
from the European Union to decarbonize shipping are never
Sufficient. The inclusion of maritime transport in the ETS, the
EU Emissions Trading System - while appreciated
by the association - however, it has already aroused heated criticism
because, according to T&E, the EU is wrong to promote the use of
liquefied natural gas as fuel for ships
(
of 14
July 2021).
-
- Now the environmental organization believes that the EU is also wrong
to focus its strategy to decarbonise transport
maritime only on large ships. To be included in the field of
application of the EU ETS system, in fact, are only ships over
five thousand tons of gross tonnage. For Transport &
Environment, this means the non-insertion in the system
ETS of ships of less tonnage than overall in 2020
produced CO2 emissions of 25.8 million tonnes,
volume - noted the association - similar to that of the
carbon dioxide emissions of Denmark, out of a total of
almost 130 million tons of CO2 produced every year
from the maritime industry of the European Union. According to T&E,
'the arbitrary exemption of ships such as those serving the
oil and gas extraction plants, as well as
of yachts, will undermine EU maritime legislation
and will cause millions of tons of emissions
escape the norms."
-
- Transport & Environment, in particular, highlighted that
the proposal of the European Commission of last July 14 for the
carbon pricing for shipping, as well as exempting from
scope of the system for both fishing vessels and fishing vessels
military, excludes precisely the ships at the service of industry
offshore despite - underlined T&E - emit on average
more than oil tankers and bulk carriers. "This -
denounced the association - it means that little more than the
half of European ships are exempted from the proposal
despite accounting for almost 20% of transport emissions
EU maritime, twice as much as initially the
The Commission had argued that the exemption would cover.'
-
- "It's positive," said Jacob Armstrong,
responsabile per la sostenibilità dello shipping at T&E
- that the EU is finally trying to cope with the terrible
climate impact of maritime transport. However, his proposal
based on unjustified loopholes leaves out too many ships
highly polluting. The EU - urged Armstrong - must review
its own maritime transport laws to ensure that millions
of tonnes of CO2 are included in the regulations'.
Transport & Environment's call is for the EU to establish
as a reference threshold for CO2 emissions, a quantity
annual of one thousand tons, threshold that - observed the association
- would guarantee the coverage of 12% more emissions
compared to the current proposal formulated by the European Commission.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail