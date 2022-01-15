



January 14, 2022

Cargo volumes carried by the fleet fell by -4%. Freight up by +80%

A.P. Møller-Mærsk is preparing to archive the last part of 2021 recording values of the main items of the last quarterly report ever achieved in the history of the Danish shipowning group. The company announced today which expects for the fourth quarter of last year to have totaled revenues of 18.5 billion dollars, +64% in more than $11.2 billion in revenue in the last quarter of 2020. The values of the gross operating margin and of the expected operating profit are respectively 8.0 billion and 6.8 billion dollars, with increases of +195% and +327% on the period October-December of 2020.

Maersk also specified that if in the last quarter of the 2021 the volumes of containerized cargoes transported by its own fleet decreased by -4%, the average value of freight marked an increase of +80%.

The group plans to close the entire 2021 annual financial year with EBITDA and EBIT of €24.0 billion and €19.8 billion respectively billion dollars compared to 8.2 billion and 4.2 billion dollars dollars in the previous year.









