January 14, 2022
- Maersk plans to close the fourth quarter of 2021 with
record financial performance
- Cargo volumes carried by the fleet fell by
-4%. Freight up by +80%
- A.P. Møller-Mærsk is preparing to archive
the last part of 2021 recording values of the main items
of the last quarterly report ever achieved in the
history of the Danish shipowning group. The company announced today
which expects for the fourth quarter of last year to have
totaled revenues of 18.5 billion dollars, +64% in
more than $11.2 billion in revenue in the last
quarter of 2020. The values of the gross operating margin and
of the expected operating profit are respectively 8.0 billion and
6.8 billion dollars, with increases of +195% and +327% on the
period October-December of 2020.
- Maersk also specified that if in the last quarter of the
2021 the volumes of containerized cargoes transported by its own
fleet decreased by -4%, the average value of freight marked
an increase of +80%.
- The group plans to close the entire 2021 annual financial year
with EBITDA and EBIT of €24.0 billion and €19.8 billion respectively
billion dollars compared to 8.2 billion and 4.2 billion dollars
dollars in the previous year.
