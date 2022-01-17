



January 17, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last year the container traffic in the port of Hong Kong Kong decreased by -1.1%

In the fourth quarter alone, a decrease of -4.9%

In 2021 the downward trend continued, which seems to now unstoppable, of the container traffic enlivened by the port of Hong Kong, port of call that since the financial crisis of 2008-2009 is losing ground to other major container ports Chinese and world. Last year in Hong Kong were containerized cargo handled for a volume of 17.77 million teu, with a reduction of -1.1% on 2020.

After the slight increase of +0.3% in the first quarter of 2021 and the following +1.9% in the following quarter, in the period July-September the trend has reversed having been recorded a decrease of -1.2% which was followed by a decline by -4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

December was the month of 2021 in which it was accused of the greater contraction of container traffic having been enlivened a total of 1.47 million teu, the -9.9% less than in December of the previous year.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail