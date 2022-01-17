|
|
|
|
January 17, 2022
|
|
- Last year the container traffic in the port of Hong Kong
Kong decreased by -1.1%
-
- In the fourth quarter alone, a
decrease of -4.9%
-
- In 2021 the downward trend continued, which seems to
now unstoppable, of the container traffic enlivened by the
port of Hong Kong, port of call that since the financial crisis of 2008-2009
is losing ground to other major container ports
Chinese and world. Last year in Hong Kong were
containerized cargo handled for a volume of 17.77
million teu, with a reduction of -1.1% on 2020.
-
- After the slight increase of +0.3% in the first quarter
of 2021 and the following +1.9% in the following quarter, in the period
July-September the trend has reversed having been
recorded a decrease of -1.2% which was followed by a decline
by -4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the corresponding
period of 2020.
-
- December was the month of 2021 in which it was
accused of the greater contraction of container traffic
having been enlivened a total of 1.47 million teu, the
-9.9% less than in December of the previous year.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail