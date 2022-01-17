



January 17, 2022

Rejection of a hypothesis of agreement to resolve the conflict born from the merger of Cemesa and Mooring & Port Services

Today in the port of Barcelona began a strike in indefinite duration of the moorers, protest aroused by the merger of the company Cemesa Amarres Barcelona, subsidiary through Grupo Reyser of P&O Maritime dubai (group DP World), with the company Mooring & Port Services, which is owned by Spanish companies I.E.F (45% of the capital), Maritime Branches Francisco E. Sanchez (22%), Cavimar Angel Santamaria (21%) and J.A. Madrid (10%), which previously provided the mooring services in the Catalan port of call and that since the last first January merged into the new joint venture Amarres de Barcelona. An integration that, in the opinion of the representatives of the workers, does not take into account the need for an improvement in the security, the defense of workers' rights, does not provide forms of wage equality between the workers of the two companies and does not provide for an increase in recruitment in order to guarantee services.

The strike was called by the trade unions CGT, USTP, OTEP, CCOO and UGT after the Assembly of moorers had decided by a majority not to accommodate a proposal for an agreement defined at the conclusion of a series of meetings between the unions and the company to find a way out of the protests that last year led to a series of strikes.

In the port of Barcelona mooring services are guaranteed by 104 workers.







