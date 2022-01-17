|
|
|
|
January 17, 2022
|
|
- Barcelona moorers have started a strike in
Indefinitely
-
- Rejection of a hypothesis of agreement to resolve the conflict
born from the merger of Cemesa and Mooring & Port Services
-
- Today in the port of Barcelona began a strike in
indefinite duration of the moorers, protest aroused by the
merger of the company Cemesa Amarres Barcelona, subsidiary
through Grupo Reyser of P&O Maritime dubai (group
DP World), with the company Mooring & Port Services, which is
owned by Spanish companies I.E.F (45% of the capital),
Maritime Branches Francisco E. Sanchez (22%), Cavimar Angel
Santamaria (21%) and J.A. Madrid (10%), which previously provided the
mooring services in the Catalan port of call and that since the last first
January merged into the new joint venture Amarres
de Barcelona. An integration that, in the opinion of the representatives of the
workers, does not take into account the need for an improvement in the
security, the defense of workers' rights, does not provide
forms of wage equality between the workers of the two companies
and does not provide for an increase in recruitment in order to guarantee
services.
-
- The strike was called by the trade unions CGT,
USTP, OTEP, CCOO and UGT after the Assembly of
moorers had decided by a majority not to accommodate a
proposal for an agreement defined at the conclusion of a series of meetings
between the unions and the company to find a way out of the
protests that last year led to a series of strikes.
-
- In the port of Barcelona mooring services are guaranteed by
104 workers.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail