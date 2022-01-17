



January 17, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last year the traffic of goods in the port of Taranto is increased by +11.1%

In the last quarter decrease of -6.1%

Last year the port of Taranto handled 17.53 million of tons of goods, with an increase of +11.1% on 2020 which is result of increases of +9.1%, +23.5% and +20.3% in cargo volumes handled in the first, second and third quarters of the 2021 followed by a decrease of -6.1% recorded in the last period last year's quarterly compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

In the whole of 2021, both solid bulk and with 9,77 million tons (+17.9%), both conventional goods with 3,35 million tons (+6.4%) that containerized goods with 147 thousand tons (+156.7%). On the other hand, bulk is decreasing liquids fell by -0.5% to 4.26 million tons.

In the fourth quarter of last year alone, the port of call Apulian has enlivened 3.86 million tons of goods compared to to 4.11 million in the last quarter of 2020. Solid bulk and the liquid ones totalled 1.97 million respectively tons and 926 thousand tons, with decreases of -6.2% and -16.0%. Reduction also of conventional goods with 868 thousand tons (-2,0%). Goods in containers increased to 96 thousand tons (+286.2%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec