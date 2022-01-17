|
|
|
|
January 17, 2022
|
|
- Last year the traffic of goods in the port of Taranto is
increased by +11.1%
-
- In the last quarter decrease of -6.1%
-
- Last year the port of Taranto handled 17.53 million
of tons of goods, with an increase of +11.1% on 2020 which is
result of increases of +9.1%, +23.5% and +20.3% in cargo volumes
handled in the first, second and third quarters of the
2021 followed by a decrease of -6.1% recorded in the last period
last year's quarterly compared to the corresponding period of
2020.
-
- In the whole of 2021, both solid bulk and
with 9,77 million tons (+17.9%), both conventional goods
with 3,35 million tons (+6.4%) that containerized goods
with 147 thousand tons (+156.7%). On the other hand, bulk is decreasing
liquids fell by -0.5% to 4.26 million tons.
-
- In the fourth quarter of last year alone, the port of call
Apulian has enlivened 3.86 million tons of goods compared to
to 4.11 million in the last quarter of 2020. Solid bulk and
the liquid ones totalled 1.97 million respectively
tons and 926 thousand tons, with decreases of -6.2% and -16.0%.
Reduction also of conventional goods with 868 thousand tons
(-2,0%). Goods in containers increased to 96 thousand
tons (+286.2%).