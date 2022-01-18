



January 18, 2022

Original news Genting Hong Kong one step away from applying for liquidation

The Chinese company announces that it could be advanced today same

The dissolution of navalmechanical activities exercised by the Chinese group in Germany, with the consequent losses financial, could result in the liquidation of Genting Hong Kong. Yesterday the district court of Schwerin, rejecting the request of Genting HK, established that the Länder of Mecklenburg-Pomerania is not obliged to grant the loan of 78 million euros to MV Werften, a shipbuilding company that is part of the Chinese group and that in recent days has presented bankruptcy petition ( of11 January 2022). The ruling was welcomed by the Ministers of Economy and Finance of Mecklenburg-Pomerania: "We feel comforted," said Reinhard Meyer and Heiko Geue - from the verdict of the judge. The Land - they specified - confirms its decision. In general, the Land was not worried about the disbursement of the loan. However a possible its disbursement was not expected until 2024. At this point a payment would have assumed that both Genting and MV Werften continue to have positive prospects about their business entrepreneurial. But this was not the case." Referring to the ongoing construction at the Wismar shipyard of the MV Werften of the first cruise ship of the "Global" class of 204 thousand tons of gross tonnage destined for Dream Cruises, the cruise line of the Genting HK group, the two ministers have specified that "with the insolvency of the MV shipyards, at the moment the completion of the "Global 1" is not guaranteed. Moreover - Meyer and Geue have specified - it does not appear that the crisis of liquidity of the Genting Hong Kong group would be contained from the disbursement of the loan'.

Prophetic words those expressed by the two ministers. The yesterday's pronouncement of the German court, in fact, seems to have given the coup de grace to Genting HK. Today, with a press release to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Chinese group announced that the board of administration could present today provisional liquidation of the holding with the competent Bermuda Court, dominion in which Genting Hong has its registered office Kong. 'Failure to comply with binding contractual obligations on the part of the counterparts involved - accused the president and Managing Director of Genting HK, Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay - caused an immediate and significant interruption of the resources of group liquidity. The impossibility of society to use the state support mechanism M-V - he explained Lim referring to the loan agreed with the German Länder - further affected the group's ability to fulfil its financial obligations under its mechanisms of maturing financing'.

In the note Lim also explains that "the council of administration considers that the appointment of provisional liquidators is essential and in the interest of the company, its shareholders and its creditors in order to maximize the chances of the success of the financial restructuring and provide for a moratorium on claims and try to avoid a non-liquidation programmed company decided by any one of its creditors'.

In addition to the shipbuilding sector, with shipyards German naval MV Werften and Lloyd Werft of Bremerhaven, also genting Hong Kong operates in the cruises with Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises and in the hotel industry in the Philippines with the Resorts World Manila.







