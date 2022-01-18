|
|
|
|
January 18, 2022
|
|
- Genting Hong Kong one step away from applying for
liquidation
-
- The Chinese company announces that it could be advanced today
same
-
- The dissolution of navalmechanical activities
exercised by the Chinese group in Germany, with the consequent losses
financial, could result in the liquidation of Genting
Hong Kong. Yesterday the district court of Schwerin, rejecting
the request of Genting HK, established that the Länder of
Mecklenburg-Pomerania is not obliged to grant the loan of
78 million euros to MV Werften, a shipbuilding company that
is part of the Chinese group and that in recent days has presented
bankruptcy petition
(
of11
January 2022). The ruling was welcomed by the
Ministers of Economy and Finance of Mecklenburg-Pomerania:
"We feel comforted," said Reinhard Meyer and
Heiko Geue - from the verdict of the judge. The Land - they specified -
confirms its decision. In general, the Land was not
worried about the disbursement of the loan. However a possible
its disbursement was not expected until 2024. At this point a
payment would have assumed that both Genting and MV Werften
continue to have positive prospects about their business
entrepreneurial. But this was not the case."
Referring to the ongoing construction at the Wismar shipyard
of the MV Werften of the first cruise ship of the "Global" class
of 204 thousand tons of gross tonnage destined for Dream Cruises, the
cruise line of the Genting HK group, the two ministers have
specified that "with the insolvency of the MV shipyards, at the moment
the completion of the "Global 1" is not guaranteed.
Moreover - Meyer and Geue have specified - it does not appear that the crisis of
liquidity of the Genting Hong Kong group would be contained
from the disbursement of the loan'.
-
- Prophetic words those expressed by the two ministers. The
yesterday's pronouncement of the German court, in fact, seems to have
given the coup de grace to Genting HK. Today, with a press release to the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Chinese group announced that the board
of administration could present today
provisional liquidation of the holding with the competent
Bermuda Court, dominion in which Genting Hong has its registered office
Kong. 'Failure to comply with binding contractual obligations
on the part of the counterparts involved - accused the president and
Managing Director of Genting HK, Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay -
caused an immediate and significant interruption of the resources of
group liquidity. The impossibility of society
to use the state support mechanism M-V - he explained
Lim referring to the loan agreed with the German Länder -
further affected the group's ability to
fulfil its financial obligations under its mechanisms
of maturing financing'.
-
- In the note Lim also explains that "the council of
administration considers that the appointment of provisional liquidators is
essential and in the interest of the company, its shareholders
and its creditors in order to maximize the chances
of the success of the financial restructuring and provide for a
moratorium on claims and try to avoid a non-liquidation
programmed company decided by any one
of its creditors'.
-
- In addition to the shipbuilding sector, with shipyards
German naval MV Werften and Lloyd Werft of Bremerhaven, also
genting Hong Kong operates in the
cruises with Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal
Cruises and in the hotel industry in the Philippines with the Resorts
World Manila.
|
