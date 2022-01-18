|
January 18, 2022
- Free wheels, in logistics centers non-hauliers
can rest at all
- Franchini: the tachograph records the activity
of the truck and not paradoxically that of the driver
- Free Wheels - Road Transport, association of children
road transport entrepreneurs, denounces that waiting times
of hauliers in logistics centres result in a
further burdening of their workload instead of
represent moments of rest. "It is written - he noted
Cinzia Franchini, spokesperson for the association - "optimization
of the timing of logistics" but it reads "exploitation
of road hauliers". The loss of rights and dignity
which has been investing the road transport sector for years - he observed -
it feeds every day on new pieces. Reality
described by truck drivers working with many of the big operators
of logistics is truly emblematic of gravity
of the situation'.
- "What happens, in many of these logistics centers - he
explained Franchini - it's simple: once you arrive at the
warehouses for sorting goods, at any time of the day or
of the night, you must hand over the keys of your truck to the
employees in charge of handling. You are therefore forced
to wait for your truck to be loaded or unloaded in a
room specially reserved for drivers, bare and furnished
only with tables and chairs and already here open a thousand
questions as to the lawfulness of this practice in question
the fact that the driver is responsible for the regulations in force
of its cargo including its correct placement on the floor.
In the "drivers" room you can also wait
several hours, without being able to rest in any way, if not precisely
crouching in a chair."
- "Finished the loading operations - continued the
spokesperson for Ruote Libere - the haulier is
return the keys that at that point must get back on the road,
without having rested in any way. It so happens that according to the
legislation on driving and rest times the vehicle appears to have
"rested" because it is stationary in the limelight for loading
while the driver did not sleep at all. In fact, we remind you that the
tachograph records truck activity and not
paradoxically that of those who lead it. The much-heralded
efficiency that allows customers to have products booked
on-line in real time is then paid on the skin of
hauliers who accept this shame for lack of
alterative and often for fear of work retaliation. A job
underpaid and exploited that, like the enlargement of the Flows Decree
proves, it is becoming over time more and more a basin for
welcome new slaves from foreign countries"."
