



January 18, 2022

Original news Free wheels, in logistics centers non-hauliers can rest at all

Franchini: the tachograph records the activity of the truck and not paradoxically that of the driver

Free Wheels - Road Transport, association of children road transport entrepreneurs, denounces that waiting times of hauliers in logistics centres result in a further burdening of their workload instead of represent moments of rest. "It is written - he noted Cinzia Franchini, spokesperson for the association - "optimization of the timing of logistics" but it reads "exploitation of road hauliers". The loss of rights and dignity which has been investing the road transport sector for years - he observed - it feeds every day on new pieces. Reality described by truck drivers working with many of the big operators of logistics is truly emblematic of gravity of the situation'.

"What happens, in many of these logistics centers - he explained Franchini - it's simple: once you arrive at the warehouses for sorting goods, at any time of the day or of the night, you must hand over the keys of your truck to the employees in charge of handling. You are therefore forced to wait for your truck to be loaded or unloaded in a room specially reserved for drivers, bare and furnished only with tables and chairs and already here open a thousand questions as to the lawfulness of this practice in question the fact that the driver is responsible for the regulations in force of its cargo including its correct placement on the floor. In the "drivers" room you can also wait several hours, without being able to rest in any way, if not precisely crouching in a chair."

"Finished the loading operations - continued the spokesperson for Ruote Libere - the haulier is return the keys that at that point must get back on the road, without having rested in any way. It so happens that according to the legislation on driving and rest times the vehicle appears to have "rested" because it is stationary in the limelight for loading while the driver did not sleep at all. In fact, we remind you that the tachograph records truck activity and not paradoxically that of those who lead it. The much-heralded efficiency that allows customers to have products booked on-line in real time is then paid on the skin of hauliers who accept this shame for lack of alterative and often for fear of work retaliation. A job underpaid and exploited that, like the enlargement of the Flows Decree proves, it is becoming over time more and more a basin for welcome new slaves from foreign countries"."







