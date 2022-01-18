|
January 18, 2022
- In 2021 the traffic of goods enlivened by the port of
Marseille grew by +9%
- Containers have been pairs to 1,5 million teu (+13%)
- Last year the traffic of goods in the port of Marseille
Fos was 75 million tons of cargoes, with
increase of +9% on 2020 and a decrease of -5% on the pre-pandemic year
of 2019. In the field of various goods alone, various goods were handled.
14.2 million tons of containerized cargoes (+14% on 2020
and +4% on 2019) made with an equal container handling
to 1.5 million teu (respectively +13% and +3%) and 4.4 million teu
tons of rolling stock (+12% and -2%). In bulk
liquid total has been of 43 million tons (+5% and
-6%) and solid bulk of 12 million tonnes
(+18% and -8%).
- In 2021 passenger traffic through the port French
was 1.2 million people compared to 742 thousand
in the previous year to 3.1 million in 2019. In the segment of
ferries the total figure was 883 thousand passengers
(+44% on 2020 and -31% on 2019) and in that of cruises of
350 thousand passengers (+174% and -81%).