



January 18, 2022

Original news In 2021 the traffic of goods enlivened by the port of Marseille grew by +9%

Containers have been pairs to 1,5 million teu (+13%)

Last year the traffic of goods in the port of Marseille Fos was 75 million tons of cargoes, with increase of +9% on 2020 and a decrease of -5% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019. In the field of various goods alone, various goods were handled. 14.2 million tons of containerized cargoes (+14% on 2020 and +4% on 2019) made with an equal container handling to 1.5 million teu (respectively +13% and +3%) and 4.4 million teu tons of rolling stock (+12% and -2%). In bulk liquid total has been of 43 million tons (+5% and -6%) and solid bulk of 12 million tonnes (+18% and -8%).

In 2021 passenger traffic through the port French was 1.2 million people compared to 742 thousand in the previous year to 3.1 million in 2019. In the segment of ferries the total figure was 883 thousand passengers (+44% on 2020 and -31% on 2019) and in that of cruises of 350 thousand passengers (+174% and -81%).











