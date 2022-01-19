



January 19, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Genting HK confirmed that it had filed an application for liquidation

Meyer and Geue (Mecklenburg-Pomerania): this is the confirmation that the EUR 78 million loan would not have prevented this development

Genting Hong Kong Group confirmed today that it has filed with the Supreme Court of Bermuda an application for liquidation, act announced yesterday when the company, which operates in the field of cruises and shipbuilding and in the hotel one, had proposed the concrete and immediate possibility of proceeding to an ordered extinction of the holding after receiving the refusal of the Länder of the Mecklenburg-Pomerania to grant a loan of 78 million euro to MV Werften, a navalmeccanica company that is part of the Chinese group that consequently filed for bankruptcy ( of 18 January 2022).

Genting HK has specified that the application is aimed at apply to the Supreme Court of Bermuda for an order that authorises provisional liquidators to facilitate and assist the company in developing and proposing a restructuring of the group's financial indebtedness in such a way as to allow the business continuity in order to reach a compromise or an agreement with creditors.

Commenting yesterday on the communication of Genting HK of the intention to submit on the same day an application for liquidation, the Ministers of Economy and Finance of the Mecklenburg-Pomerania, Reinhard Meyer and Heiko Geue, had stated that 'the Land sees Genting's announcement confirm his skepticism about the fact that, in the situation currently, the EUR 78 million loan would have been sufficient to prevent this development. The problems caused by the pandemic of coronaviruses seem to be greater than the commitment to the loan to the parent company of MV Werften which - they had highlighted the two ministers to confirm the goodness of their decision not to grant the loan - it had been negotiated with a view to ensuring a continuation perspective of the activity. The Land was ready to provide Genting with the loan intended for a different situation and within the framework of a global solution for MV Werften. Now - they had concluded Meyer and Geue - the fact that we turned to the court to protect ourselves from the disbursement of a loan under a scenario of insolvency was also in the interest of taxpayers."







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail