January 19, 2022
- Genting HK confirmed that it had filed an application for
liquidation
- Meyer and Geue (Mecklenburg-Pomerania): this is the confirmation
that the EUR 78 million loan would not have prevented this
development
- Genting Hong Kong Group confirmed today that it has
filed with the Supreme Court of Bermuda an application for
liquidation, act announced yesterday when the company, which
operates in the field of cruises and shipbuilding and in
the hotel one, had proposed the concrete and immediate
possibility of proceeding to an ordered extinction
of the holding after receiving the refusal of the Länder of the
Mecklenburg-Pomerania to grant a loan of 78 million
euro to MV Werften, a navalmeccanica company that is part of the
Chinese group that consequently filed for bankruptcy
(
of 18
January 2022).
- Genting HK has specified that the application is aimed at
apply to the Supreme Court of Bermuda for an order that
authorises provisional liquidators to facilitate and assist the
company in developing and proposing a restructuring
of the group's financial indebtedness in such a way as to allow the
business continuity in order to reach a compromise or
an agreement with creditors.
- Commenting yesterday on the communication of Genting HK
of the intention to submit on the same day an application for
liquidation, the Ministers of Economy and Finance of the
Mecklenburg-Pomerania, Reinhard Meyer and Heiko Geue, had
stated that 'the Land sees Genting's announcement
confirm his skepticism about the fact that, in the situation
currently, the EUR 78 million loan would have been sufficient
to prevent this development. The problems caused by the pandemic of
coronaviruses seem to be greater than the commitment to the
loan to the parent company of MV Werften which - they had
highlighted the two ministers to confirm the goodness of their
decision not to grant the loan - it had been negotiated
with a view to ensuring a continuation perspective
of the activity. The Land was ready to provide Genting with the
loan intended for a different situation and within the framework of a
global solution for MV Werften. Now - they had concluded Meyer and
Geue - the fact that we turned to the court to protect ourselves
from the disbursement of a loan under a scenario of
insolvency was also in the interest of taxpayers."
