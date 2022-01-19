|
|
|
|
January 19, 2022
|
|
- Last year the traffic in the port of Zeebrugge is
increased by +4.6%
-
- In the last quarter alone, growth was as high as
+7,5%
-
- The port of Zeebrugge, whose port authority is
will merge with that of Antwerp
(
of 10
January 2022), closed 2021 with a total traffic of
49.2 million tons of goods, with a growth of +4.6%
on the previous year and with an even greater rise (+7.4%)
compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
-
- In the container sector, traffic was 20.6
million tons made with a handling of
containers equal to 2.2 million teu, with increments
respectively +15.1% and +22.2% on 2020 and +27.2% and 29.7%
on 2019. In the rolling stock sector, total traffic of 14.9
million tons has resulted in increase of +5.1% on the
2020 and down -9.8% on 2019. Similar trend both for the
new car traffic which amounted to almost 2.3
million vehicles, +3.2% more than in 2020 and -23.6% in
less on 2019, both for conventional freight traffic which is
state equal to 677 thousand tons, with a + 6.7% on 2020 and a -24.5%
on 2019. Solid bulk, with 1.7 million tons, are
increased both in 2020 (+2.0%) and in 2019 (+31.5%), while those
liquids, with 11.2 million tons, decreased compared to the
2020 (-10.9%) and increased compared to 2019 (+3.7%).
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, the Belgian port handled
12.8 million tons of cargoes, with an increase of +7.5%
on the same period of the previous year generated by the increases in
volumes of container flows (+3.8%), liquid bulk (+46.6%) and
conventional goods (+7.8%) which more than offset the
declines recorded in the rolling stock (-7.7%) and
dry bulk (-3.6%).
|
