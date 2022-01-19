



January 19, 2022

In the last quarter alone, growth was as high as +7,5%

The port of Zeebrugge, whose port authority is will merge with that of Antwerp ( of 10 January 2022), closed 2021 with a total traffic of 49.2 million tons of goods, with a growth of +4.6% on the previous year and with an even greater rise (+7.4%) compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

In the container sector, traffic was 20.6 million tons made with a handling of containers equal to 2.2 million teu, with increments respectively +15.1% and +22.2% on 2020 and +27.2% and 29.7% on 2019. In the rolling stock sector, total traffic of 14.9 million tons has resulted in increase of +5.1% on the 2020 and down -9.8% on 2019. Similar trend both for the new car traffic which amounted to almost 2.3 million vehicles, +3.2% more than in 2020 and -23.6% in less on 2019, both for conventional freight traffic which is state equal to 677 thousand tons, with a + 6.7% on 2020 and a -24.5% on 2019. Solid bulk, with 1.7 million tons, are increased both in 2020 (+2.0%) and in 2019 (+31.5%), while those liquids, with 11.2 million tons, decreased compared to the 2020 (-10.9%) and increased compared to 2019 (+3.7%).

In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, the Belgian port handled 12.8 million tons of cargoes, with an increase of +7.5% on the same period of the previous year generated by the increases in volumes of container flows (+3.8%), liquid bulk (+46.6%) and conventional goods (+7.8%) which more than offset the declines recorded in the rolling stock (-7.7%) and dry bulk (-3.6%).









