January 19, 2022
- Stefano Messina has been confirmed as president of
- For the ecological transition of shipping - he emphasized
- it is necessary to calibrate the objectives on the technologies
actually available
- Stefano Messina, president of the Messina group and vice president
executive of Ignazio Messina & C., was
reconfirmed for another four years as president of Assarmatori.
The new mandate was given to him unanimously
by the private assembly of the association, which was held
today in Rome. Together with Messina, the new
Governing Council which will be composed of the two Vice-Presidents,
the confirmed Achille Onorato and the newly elected Vincenzo Romeo, and by
eight other directors: Stefano Beduschi, Gaudenzio Bonaldo Gregori,
Matteo Catani, Franco Del Giudice, Luigi Merlo, Salvatore Ravenna,
Pasquale Russo (all confirmed) and the newly elected Maria Celeste
Laurel. Finally, it was also unanimously confirmed.
also the board of arbitrators composed of Giuseppe Giacomini, Anna
Ummarino and Salvatore Lauro and the alternate members Stefano
Beduschi and Franco Del Giudice.
- On the occasion of the assembly, Messina focused on
on the challenges facing the shipping industry to
decarbonize. "The ecological transition, for the sector
maritime but also for the whole world of transport and
logistics - noted the president of Assarmatori - risks
be just a media operation if the objectives will not be
calibrated on the technologies actually available. That of the
Ecological transition is a great challenge that requires
equally great seriousness".
- Remembering that for years shipowners have been fully committed to
respect the objectives set by the International Maritime
Organization in the path of decarbonization of transport
maritime and also stressing that shipowners share the
spirit of acceleration impressed by the European Union in this
Messina, however, has highlighted that the sector asks
that the issue be addressed in a reasoned and responsible manner,
primarily supporting technological research to identify
energy solutions that can be activated in the sector, and start on time
the resulting large-scale production of
quantities of clean fuels needed for industry and
related construction of distribution and storage infrastructures
of the same, while encouraging the renewal of fleets or
their adaptation to the use of new ecological fuels. 'Fix
the objectives without taking into account the available technologies - has
observed - it is only a media operation. And establish
tax penalties in the absence of alternatives to the use of
fossil fuels, it would only serve to raise transport costs,
without any counterpart for the community and for
the environment'.
- Outlining some priorities of the new mandate assigned to them,
Messina specified that it is necessary in the first place
secure and have the new applied in its entirety
aid scheme for maritime enterprises approved by the European Union
in June 2020. The president of Assarmatori recalled that it goes
in fact completed the legislative and regulatory process of the new
regime, which updates the legislation once linked only to the Register
International and now extended to the flags of the EU. "A
great opportunity - he noted - that, if we know how to seize to
full, will serve to revive the Italian maritime occupation
(and not only) which remains one of the main objectives of our
organisation'.
- Among the other future commitments of the president and the new
council of the association there is to solicit
government, parliament and institutions so that the hand is put in place to the
necessary and no longer deferrable work of simplification and
thinning out the various bureaucracies that take away competitiveness
to the Italian maritime system, ending with the redundant and
sometimes vexatious mechanism of certifications concerning
both the activity of the ships and that of the seafarers themselves.
