January 19, 2022
- In 2021 the port terminals of COSCO Shipping Ports and CMPort
enlivened record container traffic
- Recorded even activity increases
respectively at +3.7% and +11.8%
- Last year the container traffic handled by the
terminalista company COSCO Shipping Ports, which is part of the
Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping, was equal to the
record share of 105.6 million teu, with an increase of +3.7%
on 2020, of which 76.6 million teu enlivened in Chinese ports
(+3.0%) and 30.0 million teu in foreign ports (+5.5%).
- In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, the port terminals managed
cosco Shipping Ports handled a total of 27.0
million teu, with a progression of +0.8% on the period
October-December of the previous year, of which 19,2 million teu
enlivened in Chinese ports (- 0.6%) and 7.8 million teu in ports
foreign (+4.4%)
- In the whole of 2021 the port terminals managed by the other primary
Chinese terminalista company China Merchants Port Holdings Co.
(CMPort) handled record container traffic of
134.8 million teu, with a progression of +11.8% on the year
previous, of which 101.5 million teu enlivened in the ports of
China and Taiwan (+10.7%) and 33.5 million teu in foreign ports
(+15,3%). Containerized traffic is also joined by 566.7
million tons of bulk (+38.0%) enlivened last year
from CMPort port terminals.
