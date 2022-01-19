



January 19, 2022

Recorded even activity increases respectively at +3.7% and +11.8%

Last year the container traffic handled by the terminalista company COSCO Shipping Ports, which is part of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping, was equal to the record share of 105.6 million teu, with an increase of +3.7% on 2020, of which 76.6 million teu enlivened in Chinese ports (+3.0%) and 30.0 million teu in foreign ports (+5.5%).

In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, the port terminals managed cosco Shipping Ports handled a total of 27.0 million teu, with a progression of +0.8% on the period October-December of the previous year, of which 19,2 million teu enlivened in Chinese ports (- 0.6%) and 7.8 million teu in ports foreign (+4.4%)

In the whole of 2021 the port terminals managed by the other primary Chinese terminalista company China Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) handled record container traffic of 134.8 million teu, with a progression of +11.8% on the year previous, of which 101.5 million teu enlivened in the ports of China and Taiwan (+10.7%) and 33.5 million teu in foreign ports (+15,3%). Containerized traffic is also joined by 566.7 million tons of bulk (+38.0%) enlivened last year from CMPort port terminals.







