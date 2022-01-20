|
- Shortage of veterinary staff in the port of La Spezia
-
- The presidents of associations of shipping agents, freight forwarders
and customs officers met with Undersecretary of Health Costa
-
- On the occasion of a meeting at Confindustria La Spezia with
the Undersecretary for Health, Andrea Costa, the presidents of the
associations of shipping agents, freight forwarders and
Customs officers from La Spezia have faced the problem of the lack of
veterinary staff in the port of La Spezia, with a situation of
precarious balance that could be aggravated as a result of the
next turnover on the number of staff that are below
organic.
- The operators' representatives pointed out to the
Undersecretary that the shortage of staff for control
veterinarian risks compromising the high efficiency of the port
which, the first and only one in Italy, has been equipped for over a year
of the Centro Unico dei Servizi in Santo Stefano Magra
(
of 17
December 2019), in which all controls are concentrated,
including those delicate on animals, on products of origin
animal and so-called contact products, as intended
eu legislation that has expanded the competences of this service.
-
- During the meeting, introduced by the Secretary-General
of the associations, Salvatore Avena, the presidents of the agents
seafarers, Giorgio Bucchioni, freight forwarders, Andrea Fontana, and
of the customs officers, Bruno Pisano, have highlighted how there is
disproportion between the number of veterinarians and the amount of work in
what is the second Italian port for handling
of containers in relation to other ports that have staff
objectively disproportionate in relation to their trades.
Despite this - the three presidents emphasized - up to
today the veterinary service has always responded promptly to the
task of controls, with a working volume of 13 thousand certificates
the year carried out by three officials, but the risk that this
effectiveness is lacking is real and that is what you have to
be able to avoid before it causes economic and image damage.
-
- Undersecretary Costa has proposed several possible
solutions: those contingent with temporary transfer or with
the agreements with ASL staff and the structural ones after
the completion of the new competitions, even if - he specified - other
possibilities may derive from the recovery of the rankings.
-
- In the coming days at the Ministry is already
scheduled a technical meeting with the associations and the
Undersecretary Costa has assured that he will be interested, in
having regard also to that meeting, in order to resolve the matter with
the urgency due aware that a choice is still needed
policy that adapts veterinary facilities to traffic flows.
