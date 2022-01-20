



January 20, 2022

Original news A load of ammunition destined for Santo departed from La Spezia Domingo, but discovered and kidnapped in Dakar

Summary: a rule providing for the obligation would be necessary adequate certification for the maritime carriers of these types of goods

On Tuesday in the port of Dakar the Senegalese customs has discovered three containers full of ammunition of various types on board of the vessel Eolika, cargo that was seized from the Unité mixte de contrôle des conteneurs (UMCC) and the whose value has been estimated at more than three billion CFA francs (€4.6 million). The Eolika,a flying ship flag of Guyana which is owned by a Swiss company and is managed by Greek shipowners with Ukrainian crew, had embarked this cargo, containing bullets of the Italian Fiocchi Munizioni, in the port of La Spezia. Originally intended regularly for Santo Domingo, the cargo is instead it was found in Dakar thanks to an inspection conducted by the UMCC following suspicions about the ship's activity generated by the absence on board of reliable documents of navigation, but above all - announced the Senegalese customs - of inconsistencies in the statements of the master of the ship.

Commenting on the news of the seizure of the cargo left by the port of La Spezia, the president of the System Authority Port Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva, noted that 'what has happened shows that embarking very delicate goods such as weapons, although regularly authorized by the authorities competent, not enough to prevent them from becoming the object of illegal trafficking. The risk that very sensitive loads can be diverted to destinations and purposes other than those permitted from Italian jurisprudence - observed Sommariva - is real'. According to the president of the AdSP, "to give greater and full effectiveness to Law 185/90 ("New rules on control of export, import and transit of materials of armament") it would be necessary to supplement it with a rule that provides for the obligation of adequate certification for maritime carriers of these types of goods, which carry out transports from our Country. Without placing restrictions on international trade minimum quality standards could be identified, there including appropriate guarantees and guarantees, to which the ship used should respond. Such a device - he concluded - could allow the logistics chain of the Italian arms industry to stem dangerous infiltrations, which transform the needs of the security of peoples in times of peace, in wars and conflicts".









