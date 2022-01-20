|
- A load of ammunition destined for Santo departed from La Spezia
Domingo, but discovered and kidnapped in Dakar
- Summary: a rule providing for the obligation would be necessary
adequate certification for the maritime carriers of these
types of goods
- On Tuesday in the port of Dakar the Senegalese customs has
discovered three containers full of ammunition of various types on board
of the vessel Eolika, cargo that was seized
from the Unité mixte de contrôle des conteneurs (UMCC) and the
whose value has been estimated at more than three billion
CFA francs (€4.6 million). The Eolika,a flying ship
flag of Guyana which is owned by a
Swiss company and is managed by Greek shipowners with
Ukrainian crew, had embarked this cargo, containing
bullets of the Italian Fiocchi Munizioni, in the port of La Spezia.
Originally intended regularly for Santo Domingo, the cargo is
instead it was found in Dakar thanks to an inspection conducted
by the UMCC following suspicions about the ship's activity
generated by the absence on board of reliable documents of
navigation, but above all - announced the Senegalese customs - of
inconsistencies in the statements of the master of the ship.
- Commenting on the news of the seizure of the cargo left by the
port of La Spezia, the president of the System Authority
Port Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva, noted that
'what has happened shows that embarking very delicate goods
such as weapons, although regularly authorized by the authorities
competent, not enough to prevent them from becoming the object of
illegal trafficking. The risk that very sensitive loads can
be diverted to destinations and purposes other than those permitted
from Italian jurisprudence - observed Sommariva - is
real'. According to the president of the AdSP, "to give
greater and full effectiveness to Law 185/90 ("New rules on
control of export, import and transit of materials
of armament") it would be necessary to supplement it with a rule that
provides for the obligation of adequate certification for maritime carriers
of these types of goods, which carry out transports from our
Country. Without placing restrictions on international trade
minimum quality standards could be identified, there
including appropriate guarantees and guarantees, to which the ship used
should respond. Such a device - he concluded - could
allow the logistics chain of the Italian arms industry
to stem dangerous infiltrations, which transform the needs
of the security of peoples in times of peace, in wars and conflicts".
