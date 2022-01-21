



January 21, 2022

Original news The Court of Auditors beats the AdSP of the Adriatic Sea Northern

The unification of port management has not yet been completed of Venice and Chioggia

The Court of Auditors beats the System Authority Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea for not having yet provided for the unification of the management of the ports of Venice and Chioggia, airports that, with the legislative decree of 4 August 2016, have been placed under the jurisdiction of the entity. The failure administrative and managerial unification - specified the Court of the Accounts in its 2020 Financial Management Report of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic - involves "evident impact on strategic planning, organisation and on managed services'.

Recalling, in particular, that previously, for the port of Chioggia, the management of the maritime state property was entrusted to the local Port Authority and the Special Agency for the Port of Chioggia (ASPo) of the Chamber of Commerce of Venice and Rovigo, the Court of Auditors noted "how the permanence in the hands of that Special company as well as management activities port also of the functional assets to these activities still to it is headed and managed represents an anomaly, already existing before the birth of the AdSP and which in fact precludes the complete unification of the management of the state property under the competence of the AdSP itself. A.S.Po, in fact, continues to perform functions falling more properly within the sphere of competence of the AdSP'.

In addition, the accounting judiciary has highlighted the absence of updates to the Experimental Protocol "Sludge", dating back to 1993, and - recalled the Court of Auditors - to this day single reference for safe management environmental sediments, also in order to adapt it to the most recent Community and national regulations on environmental protection. Given the latest regulatory measures - the Court of Auditors still observed - as the "decree Venice" and the PNRR, which have provided considerable resources for the development of the area, it is necessary to proceed quickly to extensive strategic planning of development interventions. In in addition, large infrastructures have been recorded in the 2020 still delays, especially in the conversion and economic redevelopment of the industrial area of Porto Marghera.







