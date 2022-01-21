|
|
|
|
January 21, 2022
|
|
- The Court of Auditors beats the AdSP of the Adriatic Sea
Northern
-
- The unification of port management has not yet been completed
of Venice and Chioggia
-
- The Court of Auditors beats the System Authority
Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea for not having yet
provided for the unification of the management of the ports of Venice and
Chioggia, airports that, with the legislative decree of 4 August 2016,
have been placed under the jurisdiction of the entity. The failure
administrative and managerial unification - specified the Court
of the Accounts in its 2020 Financial Management Report
of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic - involves "evident
impact on strategic planning, organisation and
on managed services'.
-
- Recalling, in particular, that previously, for the port of
Chioggia, the management of the maritime state property was entrusted to the
local Port Authority and the Special Agency for the Port of
Chioggia (ASPo) of the Chamber of Commerce of Venice and Rovigo, the
Court of Auditors noted "how the permanence in the hands of that
Special company as well as management activities
port also of the functional assets to these activities still to
it is headed and managed represents an anomaly, already
existing before the birth of the AdSP and which in fact precludes the
complete unification of the management of the state property under the competence
of the AdSP itself. A.S.Po, in fact, continues to perform functions
falling more properly within the sphere of competence
of the AdSP'.
-
- In addition, the accounting judiciary has highlighted the absence of
updates to the Experimental Protocol "Sludge",
dating back to 1993, and - recalled the Court of Auditors - to this day
single reference for safe management
environmental sediments, also in order to adapt it to the most
recent Community and national regulations on
environmental protection. Given the latest regulatory measures -
the Court of Auditors still observed - as the "decree
Venice" and the PNRR, which have provided considerable resources for the
development of the area, it is necessary to proceed quickly to
extensive strategic planning of development interventions. In
in addition, large infrastructures have been recorded in the
2020 still delays, especially in the conversion and
economic redevelopment of the industrial area of Porto Marghera.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail