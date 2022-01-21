



January 21, 2022

Original news Assologistica asks the government to pay attention the impact of expensive energy on logistics

Ruggerone: starting the sustainable development of logistics through concretely incentive instruments for the transition Energy

Rising energy costs are having a heavy impact also on Italian companies in the logistics sector. "The increase of the cost of energy - explained the president of Assologistica, Umberto Ruggerone, sounding the alarm - he is extremely penalizing for entrepreneurial activities in our Country. Productive enterprises are penalized, but just as much if not more are penalized logistics companies that guarantee continuous operation, working mostly in warehouses at night. The most serious situation is however, it registers in the cold store sector, where the Energy cost is essential to ensure the service mainly to protect users, especially in activities related to the food and pharmaceutical sectors'

Assologistica calls on the government to pay attention to this problem: "we therefore ask - said Ruggerone - to pay particular attention to the logistics sector that still once it proves to be of fundamental importance to ensure the daily life of the country. We also hope that our proposals already shared with the MoED - with particular reference to zero-impact real estate initiatives with incentives to the production of energy with exchange on site - may have follow-up, in order to start in fact a season of development sustainable logistics through concrete tools encouraging the energy transition'.







