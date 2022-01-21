|
|
|
|
January 21, 2022
|
|
- Assologistica asks the government to pay attention
the impact of expensive energy on logistics
-
- Ruggerone: starting the sustainable development of logistics
through concretely incentive instruments for the transition
Energy
-
- Rising energy costs are having a heavy impact
also on Italian companies in the logistics sector. "The increase
of the cost of energy - explained the president of Assologistica,
Umberto Ruggerone, sounding the alarm - he is extremely
penalizing for entrepreneurial activities in our
Country. Productive enterprises are penalized, but just as much if not
more are penalized logistics companies that
guarantee continuous operation, working mostly
in warehouses at night. The most serious situation is
however, it registers in the cold store sector, where the
Energy cost is essential to ensure the
service mainly to protect users, especially in
activities related to the food and pharmaceutical sectors'
-
- Assologistica calls on the government to pay attention to this
problem: "we therefore ask - said Ruggerone - to
pay particular attention to the logistics sector that still
once it proves to be of fundamental importance to ensure the
daily life of the country. We also hope that our
proposals already shared with the MoED - with particular
reference to zero-impact real estate initiatives with incentives
to the production of energy with exchange on site - may have
follow-up, in order to start in fact a season of development
sustainable logistics through concrete tools
encouraging the energy transition'.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail