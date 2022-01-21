



January 21, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Filt Cgil, good the ok of the creditors to the recovery plans of CIN Tirrenia and Moby

Colombo: it is necessary to close the entire game by putting in safety also the approximately six thousand workers in charge of the two companies

«Attention to the evolution of the path of the plans of rehabilitation of CIN Tirrenia and Moby represents, in this phase, the priorities that we must all give ourselves in order to safeguard the occupation and the Italian navy itself'. It has underlined the national secretary of the Filt Cgil, Christmas Colombo, commenting on the announcement of the consensus of the main Moby's financial creditors to the new continuity plan presented by the company ( of 20 January 2022). 'The outcome of the hearing at the court of Milan on the new proposal for an arrangement with creditors - he explained the trade union leader - comforts us and projects us into a new concrete dimension for the overall implementation of the agreements with all creditors, considering that the new and better conditions of the debt repayment plan have already been endorsed by the same court.'

"Now - continued Colombo - we hope that the commissioners of Tirrenia in extraordinary administration are responsibly ready to evaluate aseptically and with serenity what is proposed, in order to be able to close the entire game also securing the approximately six thousand workers in charge of the two companies. For its part, the Ministry of Economic Development, in full compliance with the rules, is formally invited to quickly make their own assessments and transfer them to them commissioners knowing that the court, as well as the workers, they will not be able to wait indefinitely and much less feel perpetually in the balance."







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail