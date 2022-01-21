|
January 21, 2022
- Filt Cgil, good the ok of the creditors to the recovery plans of
CIN Tirrenia and Moby
- Colombo: it is necessary to close the entire game by putting in
safety also the approximately six thousand workers in charge of the two companies
- «Attention to the evolution of the path of the plans of
rehabilitation of CIN Tirrenia and Moby represents, in this phase, the
priorities that we must all give ourselves in order to safeguard
the occupation and the Italian navy itself'. It has
underlined the national secretary of the Filt Cgil, Christmas
Colombo, commenting on the announcement of the consensus of the main
Moby's financial creditors to the new continuity plan
presented by the company
January 2022). 'The outcome of the hearing at the court of
Milan on the new proposal for an arrangement with creditors - he explained
the trade union leader - comforts us and projects us into a new
concrete dimension for the overall implementation of the agreements
with all creditors, considering that the new and better
conditions of the debt repayment plan have already been
endorsed by the same court.'
- "Now - continued Colombo - we hope that the
commissioners of Tirrenia in extraordinary administration are
responsibly ready to evaluate aseptically and with serenity
what is proposed, in order to be able to close the entire game
also securing the approximately six thousand workers in charge of the
two companies. For its part, the Ministry of Economic Development,
in full compliance with the rules, is formally invited to
quickly make their own assessments and transfer them to them
commissioners knowing that the court, as well as the workers,
they will not be able to wait indefinitely and much less feel
perpetually in the balance."
