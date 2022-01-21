|
- For Federagenti, in Italy the European Green Deal must pass
necessarily through the ways of the sea. Remembering that in these
days the World Economic Forum published its 2022 report
identifying as the first risk factor for the world economy
in the next 10 years the failure to achieve the objectives
global on the environment, the president of the Italian federation
of the shipping agents, Alessandro Santi, noted that there is no
"Nothing could be more obvious. Unfortunately - he explained - not
only for the complexity of the objectives themselves, but also for
cause of the geopolitical entanglements to which these objectives are
fatally interconnected. The legitimate environmentalist positions, which
they had the merit of bringing the green deal to the first point of
attention of the governments of the world - denounced Santi - are
unfortunately you often become a push for political actions
inattentive to the substance and precisely guided by easy populisms or
Consents. And this is unfortunately happening in Italy for that
which is the main and most concrete "resource"
in which to implement serious ecological transition policies: the
sea'.
-
- In Italy - continued the president of Federagenti - the
government on the one hand has "made the green deal a horse of
battle, putting in place a Ministry of Transition
ecological, a Ministry of Transport become (and the adjective in
this case is substantial) "sustainable" and, from
a few days, even a minister is plenipotentiary, sent
special for climate change in co-ownership between
esters and ecological transition; on the other, as Federagenti - has
remembered Saints - he had already highlighted in his assembly
October general, it was ignored that the answer to great
part of the problems of ecological transition and eco-sustainability
could be found in the sea, become instead for our
Country a real guest of stone».
-
- For the president of Federagenti, to put the sea at the center
of the Italian Green Deal it would be necessary "to invest
consistently, and not by slogan, in ports and logistics
putting the country's ports in a position to compete at the level
international, allowing to carry out the dredging of the seabed
without which sooner or later the main seaports will result,
in the name of a short-sighted environmentalism, impracticable for the most part
of ships that will risk in a shorter time than they will
you think, to run aground."
-
- "It is perhaps worth remembering - he highlighted
Saints - that today the great ocean container ships land in the
northern ports facing multiple days of navigation
maritime passing under our heel and exiting via Gibraltar, and
the transported goods undergo a subsequent land transport to
south; all this instead of using the ports of northern Italy the
which means hundreds of thousands of tons of fuel
wasted fossil and consequent emissions of gases into the environment".
-
- "Italy - concluded Santi referring to the sources
energy available on the other side of the Mediterranean - yes
located in the best position of connection through the sea
with the African continent, both maritime and physical in the form of
pipeline or submarine cables; we transform our ports into hubs
energy, nodes of future energy smart grids. Precisely because
there is no Planet B and to ensure the necessary transition
ecological, let's start again to make renewed choices that in the last
years a short-sighted environmentalism has denied us to be able to do».
