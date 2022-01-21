



January 21, 2022

Saints: it is necessary to invest consistently, and not by slogans, in ports and logistics

For Federagenti, in Italy the European Green Deal must pass necessarily through the ways of the sea. Remembering that in these days the World Economic Forum published its 2022 report identifying as the first risk factor for the world economy in the next 10 years the failure to achieve the objectives global on the environment, the president of the Italian federation of the shipping agents, Alessandro Santi, noted that there is no "Nothing could be more obvious. Unfortunately - he explained - not only for the complexity of the objectives themselves, but also for cause of the geopolitical entanglements to which these objectives are fatally interconnected. The legitimate environmentalist positions, which they had the merit of bringing the green deal to the first point of attention of the governments of the world - denounced Santi - are unfortunately you often become a push for political actions inattentive to the substance and precisely guided by easy populisms or Consents. And this is unfortunately happening in Italy for that which is the main and most concrete "resource" in which to implement serious ecological transition policies: the sea'.

In Italy - continued the president of Federagenti - the government on the one hand has "made the green deal a horse of battle, putting in place a Ministry of Transition ecological, a Ministry of Transport become (and the adjective in this case is substantial) "sustainable" and, from a few days, even a minister is plenipotentiary, sent special for climate change in co-ownership between esters and ecological transition; on the other, as Federagenti - has remembered Saints - he had already highlighted in his assembly October general, it was ignored that the answer to great part of the problems of ecological transition and eco-sustainability could be found in the sea, become instead for our Country a real guest of stone».

For the president of Federagenti, to put the sea at the center of the Italian Green Deal it would be necessary "to invest consistently, and not by slogan, in ports and logistics putting the country's ports in a position to compete at the level international, allowing to carry out the dredging of the seabed without which sooner or later the main seaports will result, in the name of a short-sighted environmentalism, impracticable for the most part of ships that will risk in a shorter time than they will you think, to run aground."

"It is perhaps worth remembering - he highlighted Saints - that today the great ocean container ships land in the northern ports facing multiple days of navigation maritime passing under our heel and exiting via Gibraltar, and the transported goods undergo a subsequent land transport to south; all this instead of using the ports of northern Italy the which means hundreds of thousands of tons of fuel wasted fossil and consequent emissions of gases into the environment".

"Italy - concluded Santi referring to the sources energy available on the other side of the Mediterranean - yes located in the best position of connection through the sea with the African continent, both maritime and physical in the form of pipeline or submarine cables; we transform our ports into hubs energy, nodes of future energy smart grids. Precisely because there is no Planet B and to ensure the necessary transition ecological, let's start again to make renewed choices that in the last years a short-sighted environmentalism has denied us to be able to do».







