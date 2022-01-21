



January 21, 2022

Original news Last year the traffic of goods in the port of Civitavecchia grew by +20%

Cruises are recovering, even if the appeal is missing beyond two million passengers

In 2021 the port of Civitavecchia handled over 9.5 million tons of goods, with an increase of +20% on 2020 and a growth of +1% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019. In the only Miscellaneous goods sector traffic was 6.4 million of tons, with an increase of +17% on 2020 and a decrease of about 200 thousand tons on 2019, of which 5.4 million tons of rolling stock (+20% on 2020 and -3% on 2019), with 246 thousand vehicles heavy embarked and disembarked (respectively +18% and +6%), and almost one million tons of containerized cargoes (+6% and -6%) totaled with a container handling equal to 100.248 teu (-6% and -11%). Solid bulk was more than 2.4 million of tons (+25% and +3%), of which 19 million tons of coal (+22% and 0%) and 342 thousand tons of metallurgical products and minerals, while liquid ones amounted to 838 thousand tons (+34% and +31%).

Last year passenger traffic in the port of Civitavecchia has marked an increase of +28% on 2020 relatively to the ferry segment, with a total of over 1.2 million people moved, about 500 thousand less than in 2019, and one growth of +154% on 2020 of cruise passengers, equal to 519 thousand passengers compared to over 2.6 million cruise passengers in 2019.

Overall, in 2021 the ports of Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta administered by the Port System Authority of the Sea Northern Central Tyrrhenian Sea handled over 13.3 million of tons of goods, a volume that represents a progression of the +18% on 2020 and +1% on 2019. The only ports of Fiumicino and Gaeta have enlivened respectively almost two million and 1.8 million tons, with increases of +10% and +19% on 2020.

Presenting the 2021 traffic results, the president of the AdSP, Pino Musolino, said that 2022 opens "with a healthy optimism, combined with full awareness of the issues which remain on the table, starting with the employment sectors for get to the budget ones, and the fact that only leading to completion of the work of reorganization, rebalancing and restructuring of the institution it will be possible to give the necessary answers the relaunch of the entire network, recreating the necessary conditions to create new jobs, reabsorbing those currently put to risk from the pandemic crisis".











