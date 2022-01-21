|
January 21, 2022
- Last year the traffic of goods in the port of
Civitavecchia grew by +20%
- Cruises are recovering, even if the appeal is missing beyond
two million passengers
- In 2021 the port of Civitavecchia handled over 9.5
million tons of goods, with an increase of +20% on 2020
and a growth of +1% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019. In the only
Miscellaneous goods sector traffic was 6.4 million
of tons, with an increase of +17% on 2020 and a decrease of
about 200 thousand tons on 2019, of which 5.4 million tons
of rolling stock (+20% on 2020 and -3% on 2019), with 246 thousand vehicles
heavy embarked and disembarked (respectively +18% and +6%), and almost
one million tons of containerized cargoes (+6% and -6%)
totaled with a container handling equal to 100.248 teu
(-6% and -11%). Solid bulk was more than 2.4 million
of tons (+25% and +3%), of which 19 million tons of
coal (+22% and 0%) and 342 thousand tons of metallurgical products and
minerals, while liquid ones amounted to 838 thousand tons
(+34% and +31%).
- Last year passenger traffic in the port of
Civitavecchia has marked an increase of +28% on 2020 relatively
to the ferry segment, with a total of over 1.2 million
people moved, about 500 thousand less than in 2019, and one
growth of +154% on 2020 of cruise passengers, equal to 519 thousand
passengers compared to over 2.6 million cruise passengers in 2019.
- Overall, in 2021 the ports of Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and
Gaeta administered by the Port System Authority of the Sea
Northern Central Tyrrhenian Sea handled over 13.3 million
of tons of goods, a volume that represents a progression of the
+18% on 2020 and +1% on 2019. The only ports of Fiumicino and
Gaeta have enlivened respectively almost two million and 1.8
million tons, with increases of +10% and +19% on 2020.
- Presenting the 2021 traffic results, the president
of the AdSP, Pino Musolino, said that 2022 opens "with
a healthy optimism, combined with full awareness of the issues
which remain on the table, starting with the employment sectors for
get to the budget ones, and the fact that only leading to
completion of the work of reorganization, rebalancing and
restructuring of the institution it will be possible to give the necessary answers
the relaunch of the entire network, recreating the necessary conditions
to create new jobs, reabsorbing those currently put to
risk from the pandemic crisis".